Spokane County reports 91 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, no new deaths

The Spokane Regional Health District reported 91 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, with no new deaths reported due to the pandemic.

The total number of infections in Spokane County since the pandemic began stands at 36,783 as of Sunday afternoon. Of those cases, 565 people have died.

The health district reported 50 people are currently hospitalized in the county due to COVID-19.

The national death toll from COVID-19 is approaching a half million people, according to Johns Hopkins University. Cases and deaths have been falling since their peaks in January, but are still higher than the first few months of the pandemic.