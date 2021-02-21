Spokane County reports 91 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, no new deaths
UPDATED: Sun., Feb. 21, 2021
The Spokane Regional Health District reported 91 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, with no new deaths reported due to the pandemic.
The total number of infections in Spokane County since the pandemic began stands at 36,783 as of Sunday afternoon. Of those cases, 565 people have died.
The health district reported 50 people are currently hospitalized in the county due to COVID-19.
The national death toll from COVID-19 is approaching a half million people, according to Johns Hopkins University. Cases and deaths have been falling since their peaks in January, but are still higher than the first few months of the pandemic.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.