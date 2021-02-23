Health bulletin

Free Flu Vaccines for Uninsured Adults – Available through June. Offered at 23 Albertsons and Safeway pharmacies across the state. No proof of residency or immigration status required. Find a list of locations at doh.wa.gov/youandyourfamily/illnessanddisease/flu/nocostvaccines. Free.

Alternative Baseball – The Alternative Baseball Organization is a nonprofit that offers authentic baseball experience for teens ages 15 and older and adults with autism and other disabilities to gain social and physical skills for success in life on and off the diamond. Currently recruiting participants from Spokane and surrounding areas for late spring and early summer. Visit alternativebaseball.org for details, and contact Taylor Duncan at (770) 313-1762 or taylor@alternativebaseball.org with questions.

First Responder Mental Health and Wellness – Presented by 1st Responder Conferences and Blue HELP. Co-hosted by the Spokane Police Department and the Kalispel Tribal Public Safety. The training is for all first responders, police, fire, military/veterans, corrections, dispatchers, chaplains, retired first responders, spouses, professional staff, clinicians and all others who work in the public safety field. The conference is two days beginning at 8 a.m. Thursday and concluding at 4 p.m. Friday. Tickets available at eventbrite.com. Northern Quest Resort & Casino, 100 N. Hayford Road, Airway Heights. $249. (509) 481-2800.

Webinar: “Living With Alzheimer’s Late-Stage” – Hear from caregivers and professionals as they discuss resources and tips for providing care for and making meaningful connections with a person living with late-stage Alzheimer’s. This is Part 1 of 2 webinars on the topic. Visit alz.org/alzwa/events to register. Thursday, Noon-1:30 p.m. Free.

Webinar: “Medicare Made Easy: A What-to-Do Guide for Americans Eligible for Enrollment” – Explore essential questions and learn how Medicare works to make informed health care decisions for enrolles. Visit local.aarp.org/spokane-wa/aarp-events to register. Thursday, 4 p.m. Free.

Getting Started With Essential Oils – Learn how essential oils work to manage stress and deal with sleep problems as well as how they are produced. Available Saturdays, 11 a.m.-noon, or Wednesdays, 6-8 p.m., through May. The Holiday Inn Express, 9220 E. Mission Ave., Spokane Valley. Free. (509) 927-7100.

Webinar: “Memory Strategies for Daily Life” – Neuropsychologist Michelle Kim, Ph.D., will discuss everyday tips for coping with memory loss, including how to remember where you place things, remembering names and keeping an organized schedule of your life. Visit alz.org/alzwa/events to register. Wednesday, 1-1:45 p.m. Free. (800) 272-3900.

Webinar: “Perimenopause: The Path to Menopause” – Learn about perimenopause, ways to know whether you’re in it and ways to get ready for the next stage (menopause), as well as discussion around how women feel about it, how society views it and why the conversation around menopause needs to change. Visit local.aarp.org/spokane-wa/aarp-events to register. Wednesday, 4 p.m. Free.