Reader photo: Stalking a butcher bird

Jerry Rolwes snapped this photo of a northern shrike at Turnbull National Wildlife Refuge. Although dainty, shrikes are persistent predators, one of the few songbirds that kills and eats other birds and mice. They’ll often impale their prey on thorns or a barbed wire fence, saving it for later. This has garnered them the nickname “butcher bird.”

