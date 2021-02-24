Reader photo: Stalking a butcher bird
UPDATED: Wed., Feb. 24, 2021
Jerry Rolwes snapped this photo of a northern shrike at Turnbull National Wildlife Refuge. Although dainty, shrikes are persistent predators, one of the few songbirds that kills and eats other birds and mice. They’ll often impale their prey on thorns or a barbed wire fence, saving it for later. This has garnered them the nickname “butcher bird.”
Web extra: Submit your own outdoors-related photographs for a chance to be published in our weekly print edition and browse our archive of past reader submissions online at spokesman.com/outdoors.
