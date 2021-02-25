SYSA holding registrations; safety planned amid pandemic

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

The Spokane Youth Sports Association is taking steps toward offering sports again, but the COVID-19 pandemic has nixed any games or tournaments.

Registration is now open for spring sports, including soccer and track and field. The soccer sessions for various age levels are training sessions with small scrimmages. However, track and field is considered a low-risk sport and five track meets are planned for kids in grades 1-6.

Going forward with modified spring sports offers a feeling of normalcy for the organization, which was shut down for much of 2020. They offered modified sports last fall, but had to shut down again in November under new COVID-19 restrictions, said interim executive director Deb Brock.

Winter sports, including basketball, were able to restart earlier this year.

“We are doing it, but we’re doing it with kids in masks and spacing in the gym,” Brock said.

Basketball is considered a high-risk sport, so full games are not allowed. But three-on-three scrimmages in practice are allowed.

“Every week the same six kids are on the same court, so there’s no mixing of kids,” she said.

SYSA usually serves 10,000 children between the ages of 4 and 18 each year. Though they are open again, Brock said she doesn’t expect to have that many children sign up this year.

“We don’t anticipate we’ll have the same type of numbers because we’re not in full release,” she said.

Last year was also financially difficult, as the nonprofit was forced to shut down its bingo hall, which provided a major portion of the organization’s funding, Brock said. The SYSA relied on PPP loans and grants to stay afloat while also reducing staff, she said.

Brock said everyone seems happy to be participating in sports again, even if it is limited.

“Parents are anxious to get their kids out there,” she said. “It feels great to be open again and offer youth sports to the community.”

Meanwhile, the children also seem happy to be back, Brock said.

“Big smiles,” she said. “It’s great to be around peers and learn new skills.”

The registration for Youth Recreational Soccer, for those born in 2007-15, is open through March 19. Co-ed High School Recreational Soccer is open for registration through March 18. Both the programs are $85. Registration for Rookie Soccer for those born in 2016 closes on April 1. The cost is $75.

Track and field events include 100-meter, 200-meter, 400-meter, 800-meter and 1,600-meter races as well as javelin, long jump, shotput, 4x100 relay, 4x200 relay, 4x400 relay and the medley relay. The registration deadline is March 25 and the cost is $100.

Middle school and high school students can sign up for co-ed ultimate frisbee. Players are spaced out, so there will be games twice a week. The cost is $70, and the registration deadline is March 25.

SYSA is also planning a Quick Rip (flag) Rugby Introduction Day on May 1 from 1-3 p.m. at Andre Rypien field for grades 1-6. The session is free, but children must register by April 22. The children will be taught basic throws and skills.

A full schedule and registration details are available at www.sysa.com.

Registration fees are down this year, Brock said, partly because of the limited offerings.

“We’re charging less,” she said. “The costs are down, because we didn’t buy uniforms and we don’t have games on the weekends and have to pay officials.”

Nina Culver can be reached at nculver47@gmail.com