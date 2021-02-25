The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

UPDATED: Thu., Feb. 25, 2021

Tribune News Service (TNS)

Bestsellers

From Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “A Court of Silver Flames,” Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

2. “The Four Winds,” Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

3. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig (Viking)

4. “The Sanatorium,” Sarah Pearse (Viking/Dorman)

5. “The Invisible Life of Addie Larue,” V.E. Schwab (Tor)

6. “The Vanishing Half,” Brit Bennett (Riverhead)

7. “Faithless in Death,” J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s)

8. “The Russian” By James Patterson and James O. Born (Little, Brown)

9. “Missing and Endangered,” J.A. Jance (Morrow)

10. “Relentless,” Mark Greaney (Berkley)

Nonfiction

1. “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster: The Solutions We Have and the Breakthroughs We Need,” Bill Gates (Knopf)

2. “Just as I Am: A Memoir,” Cicely Tyson (HarperCollins)

3. “Walk in My Combat Boots: True Stories from America’s Bravest Warriors,” James Patterson and Matt Eversmann (Little, Brown)

4. “The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together,” Heather McGhee (One World)

5. “Keep Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age,” Sanjay Gupta (Simon & Schuster)

6. “A Promised Land,” Barack Obama (Crown)

7. “Winning the War in Your Mind: Change Your Thinking, Change Your Life,” Craig Groeschel (Zondervan)

8. “Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy,” Andy Ngo (Center Street)

9. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents,” Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)

10. “Greenlights,” Matthew McConaughey (Crown)

