Baseball

College: Nonconference: Gonzaga at Dallas Baptist, noon; Washington State at Dixie State, 1 p.m.

Basketball

College men: WCC: Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga, 7 p.m. Pac-12: Washington at Arizona, 11 a.m.; Washington State at Arizona State, 6 p.m. NWC: Whitworth at Whitman, 6 p.m.

College women: WCC: Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga, 1 p.m. NWC: Whitworth at Whitman, 3:30 p.m.

Cross Country

College: Idaho, Eastern Washington at Big Sky Cross Country Championship in Riverdale, Utah, 9 a.m.

Football

College: Big Sky: Eastern Washington at Idaho, 3 p.m.

High school: GSL: Rogers at West Valley, 11 a.m.; Lewis and Clark vs. Mead at Union Stadium, Cheney at University, Ferris at Central Valley, North Central at East Valley, Othello at Pullman, all 1; Gonzaga Prep vs. Mt. Spokane at Union Stadium, 4; Clarkston vs. Shadle Park at University, 5.

Soccer

College women: WCC: Pacific at Gonzaga, 1 p.m.

Swimming

College women: Idaho at WAC Championships in Flagstaff, Ariz., 11 a.m.; Washington State at Pac-12 Championships in Houston, noon.

Tennis

College men: Nonconference: Portland State at Eastern Washington, noon. Lewis-Clark State at Idaho, 1:30.

College women: Nonconference: Gonzaga at Arizona, 9 a.m.; Kansas State at Washington State, noon.

Track and Field

College: Washington State at Husky Classic in Seattle, 9 a.m.

Volleyball

College: Pac-12: Utah at Washington, 11 a.m.

Off track betting

Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9 a.m.