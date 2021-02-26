Menu
UPDATED: Fri., Feb. 26, 2021
Baseball
College: Nonconference: Gonzaga at Dallas Baptist, noon; Washington State at Dixie State, 1 p.m.
Basketball
College men: WCC: Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga, 7 p.m. Pac-12: Washington at Arizona, 11 a.m.; Washington State at Arizona State, 6 p.m. NWC: Whitworth at Whitman, 6 p.m.
College women: WCC: Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga, 1 p.m. NWC: Whitworth at Whitman, 3:30 p.m.
Cross Country
College: Idaho, Eastern Washington at Big Sky Cross Country Championship in Riverdale, Utah, 9 a.m.
Football
College: Big Sky: Eastern Washington at Idaho, 3 p.m.
High school: GSL: Rogers at West Valley, 11 a.m.; Lewis and Clark vs. Mead at Union Stadium, Cheney at University, Ferris at Central Valley, North Central at East Valley, Othello at Pullman, all 1; Gonzaga Prep vs. Mt. Spokane at Union Stadium, 4; Clarkston vs. Shadle Park at University, 5.
Soccer
College women: WCC: Pacific at Gonzaga, 1 p.m.
Swimming
College women: Idaho at WAC Championships in Flagstaff, Ariz., 11 a.m.; Washington State at Pac-12 Championships in Houston, noon.
Tennis
College men: Nonconference: Portland State at Eastern Washington, noon. Lewis-Clark State at Idaho, 1:30.
College women: Nonconference: Gonzaga at Arizona, 9 a.m.; Kansas State at Washington State, noon.
Track and Field
College: Washington State at Husky Classic in Seattle, 9 a.m.
Volleyball
College: Pac-12: Utah at Washington, 11 a.m.
Off track betting
Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9 a.m.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.