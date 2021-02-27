Difference makers: Corey Kispert shines in Senior Night victory over Loyola Marymount
UPDATED: Sat., Feb. 27, 2021
Corey Kispert
Kispert scored 24 points on an efficient shooting night. The senior wing made 6 of 12 shots, including 6 of 10 3-pointers, and all six of his free throws. Kispert hit two 3s in the final 2:42 as Gonzaga scored 12 of the final 15 points of the first half.
Anton Watson
Watson had a productive night off the bench. He finished with 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting. He had a nice post-up bucket in GU’s surge late in the first half. He started the second half and made several key plays at both ends of the floor as the Zags extended their lead. He finished with two steals.
Turning point
Gonzaga wasn’t at its best in the first half, but it had a smooth stretch inside the final 3 minutes with a 12-3 run. Kispert made a pair of 3-pointers and Joel Ayayi, Watson and Jalen Suggs each added two points as the Zags moved on top 40-30 at the break.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Follow along with the Zags
Subscribe to our Gonzaga Basketball newsletter to stay up with the latest news.