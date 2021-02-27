Difference makers: Corey Kispert shines in Senior Night victory over Loyola Marymount

Corey Kispert

Kispert scored 24 points on an efficient shooting night. The senior wing made 6 of 12 shots, including 6 of 10 3-pointers, and all six of his free throws. Kispert hit two 3s in the final 2:42 as Gonzaga scored 12 of the final 15 points of the first half.

Kispert is now 5-8 from the three. He’s shooting 62.5% from beyond the arc tonight. pic.twitter.com/4p9xM2C5Bg — SWXRightNow (@SWXRightNow) February 28, 2021

Anton Watson

Watson had a productive night off the bench. He finished with 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting. He had a nice post-up bucket in GU’s surge late in the first half. He started the second half and made several key plays at both ends of the floor as the Zags extended their lead. He finished with two steals.

Get up @twonster4080 pic.twitter.com/h34qe8uEgh — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) February 28, 2021

Turning point





Gonzaga wasn’t at its best in the first half, but it had a smooth stretch inside the final 3 minutes with a 12-3 run. Kispert made a pair of 3-pointers and Joel Ayayi, Watson and Jalen Suggs each added two points as the Zags moved on top 40-30 at the break.