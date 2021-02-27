Prep roundup: Dakota Killian helps Lind-Ritzville/Sprague volleyball top Northwest Christian

Volleyball

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 3, Northwest Christian 1: Dakota Killian had seven kills with six blocks and the Broncos (2-1) beat the visiting Crusaders (1-1) 25-14, 27-25, 20-25, 25-11 in Northeast 2B action.

Colfax 3, Asotin 0: The Bulldogs (2-0) swept the Panthers (0-3) 25-17, 25-12, 25-11 in a Northeast 2B match.

Odessa 3, Springdale 0: Emily Scrupps had 13 kills, Melleney Deife contributed 27 assists with five aces and the Tigers (7-1, 6-1) defeated the Chargers (4-3) 25-17, 25-19, 25-21 in a Northeast 1B match. Macey Gines had 20 assists for Springdale.

Odessa 3, Wellpinit 0: The Tigers (6-1, 5-1) topped Wellpinit (0-3) 25-8, 25-14, 25-10 in a Northeast 1B match.

Northport 3, Columbia 0: Olivia Corcoran contributed 12 aces with three digs and the Mustangs (5-1, 5-1) defeated the Lions (1-4, 0-4) in a Northeast 1B match.

Selkirk 3, Republic 2: The Rangers (4-0) beat the visiting Tigers (2-2) in five sets in a Northeast 1B match.

Selkirk 3, Curlew 1: The Rangers improved to 5-0 with a win over the visiting Cougars (2-2) in the second match of a doubleheader.

Oakesdale 3, Colton 1: The Nighthawks (6-0) beat the Wildcats (4-1) 23-25, 25-14, 25-20, 25-11 in a Southeast 1B match.

Pomeroy 3, Garfield-Palouse 1: The Pirates (1-6) beat the Vikings (1-3) in a Southeast 1B match.

St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 3, Tekoa-Rosalia 0: Ashlynn Archer had 15 kills with three blocks and the Eagles (3-1, 3-2) swept the Timberwolves (1-5, 1-5) 25-17, 25-12, 25-11 in a Southeast 1B match.

Girls soccer

Northwest Christian 2, Davenport 2: The visiting Crusaders (0-1-1) earned a draw against the Gorillas (0-1-1) in Northeast 2B action. Details were unavailable.

St. George’s 8, Reardan 0: The Dragons (3-0) blanked the Indians (1-1) in a Northeast 2B matchup. Details were unavailable.

Wrestling

Idaho 3A state tournament: Eli Richards of Bonners Ferry won a state 3A title with a 3-2 win over River Eddins of South Fremont at the tournament at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.

The Badgers’ Andrew Sandelin-MacIntosh was a state runner-up after a technical fall against Elijah Carter of Weiser at 220.

Idaho 2A state tournament: Dylan Sotin of St Maries earned a 2A state title beating Ben Wray of Malad in the 120 final.

Boys basketball

Lakeland 72, Moscow 59: The Hawks (11-9) beat the visiting Bears (7-10) in the Idaho 4A District 1-2 championship Game 3 to advance to state. Details were unavailable.

Bonners Ferry 74, Weiser 69: The Badgers (12-8) beat the Wolverines (10-14) in an Idaho 3A state play-in game at Grangeville HS. Details were unavailable.