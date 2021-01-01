24 new COVID-19 cases on Palouse

Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Twenty-four new cases of COVID-19 were reported Thursday in Whitman and Latah counties.

In Whitman County, 17 new positive cases were reported, pushing the county total to 2,784. Ten people are hospitalized with the virus and all other cases are stable and self-isolating. Deaths remain unchanged at 22.

Of the 17 new cases, two are younger than 20 years old, eight are 20-39, three are 60-79 and four are 80 or older.

In Latah County, Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported seven new cases Thursday, raising the county total to 2,026 confirmed and 117 probable cases.

Of the 2,143 total cases, 1,760 have recovered from the virus, 377 are active and six have died, including three this week.

Of the seven new cases, one girl is in the 5-12 age range, four people are 18-29, one man is in his 30s and one woman is in her 40s.