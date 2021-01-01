Christmas Bureau breaks record with more than $734,000 in donations

By Nina Culver The Spokesman-Review

Saying “thank you” somehow doesn’t seem to be enough.

This year – the Christmas Bureau’s 75th – donors gave $734,383.40. The generosity is awe-inspiring to those directly involved in running a charity dedicated to making Christmas special for everyone.

The donations were a record, eclipsing the $535,000 goal. Organizers plan to dedicate the extra money to support the annual purchase of thousands of books for children for nearly a decade, replacing an annual $25,000 book sponsor donation lost a couple of years ago.

Thank you, readers, for supporting the Christmas Bureau in a year that has been enough to give pause to the most resilient among us, and devastating for so many. Thank you for providing donations that allowed the distribution of grocery store vouchers and electronic gift cards for toys to thousands of families.

Thank you to the donors who gave extra this year because they knew the need was great. Thank you to the donors who felt inspired to give to the Christmas Bureau for the first time. And thank you to the 1,573 donors who gave any amount, large or small.

If some of the thousands of recipients could speak directly to the donors, they would express their gratitude as well. Because of donors, the 11-year-old girl who just had a birthday with no presents woke up on Christmas Day with a gift under the tree. She asked for a new bathrobe. The three kids back home with their mother for the first time in five years were able to have something more than a candy bar to unwrap on Christmas morning.

Thousands more children in homes across the area were helped by the donations sent to the Christmas Bureau since Thanksgiving. A total of 30,863 people, including 16,166 children, were the recipients of help this year in 8,386 households.

Special thanks also go to fans of the Spokane Chiefs. For years, the Chiefs have hosted a sell-out Teddy Bear Toss game where fans throw thousands of teddy bears onto the ice after the Chiefs score their first goal, bears that are collected and brought to the Christmas Bureau for distribution.

That tradition, like so many this year, was sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Chiefs came up with another option. The team sold special T-shirts to raise money for the Christmas Bureau instead, donating $648 from the sale of 118 shirts.

Each team in the league sold a customized shirt to raise money for the charity of their choice, said Jay Stewart, vice president, sponsorships and operations.

“This was a leaguewide initiative,” Stewart said. “We sold the second-most.”

Stewart said fans were happy to support the special fundraiser for the Christmas Bureau. “Once they found out this was a pseudo-replacement for the Teddy Bear Toss, they were excited about it,” he said.

