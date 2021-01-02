Spokane County started 2021 with 362 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

The county has recorded another COVID death and 362 new cases from Friday and Saturday, according to data from the Spokane Regional Health District.

Ninety-three people are hospitalized in the county for COVID-19, the district reported, meaning 14 more people have been admitted to the hospital for COVID since New Year’s Eve.

With the five deaths reported on New Year’s Eve, there were more COVID deaths in Spokane County than days in 2020. The current death toll is 371, the district reported.

More than 1,200 people have been hospitalized in the county for COVID-19. About 65% of hospitalized people were 60 or older, and 90% of deaths have been in patients from that age group. All told, there have been 335 deaths in that age range and 36 deaths in people 59 or younger, according to the district’s count.

About 60% of deaths have been in white patients, while another 30% were recorded as “other or unknown” race. About 2% of deaths were in Pacific Islanders, while Asian, Black, Hispanic and American Indian patients made up less than 2% of recorded deaths each, according to the district’s data.

The Panhandle Health District has not reported new case data in the new year.