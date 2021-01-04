The Lantern Tap House in Perry District permanently closes

The Lantern Tap House has permanently closed in the Perry District, the establishment has announced.

In a Facebook post Friday, owners Mike and Melinda Dolmage said it wasn’t an easy decision to close the business but it was the best choice for their family amid “continued uncertainty of the restaurant industry.”

“Most who know us personally know this has been in motion since last year and COVID just help(ed) cement a difficult decision,” the couple wrote.

The couple said they’ve struggled to put “all the memories, feelings, friendships and love into words” and thanked the community for its support.

The Dolmages were not immediately available for additional comment on the Lantern’s closure.

The establishment opened in 2009 at 1004 S. Perry St. as the Lantern Tavern. The Dolmages purchased the tap house in 2012 and expanded it into an adjacent space formerly occupied by the Perry Street Café.

The Lantern is among a growing number of restaurants that have closed in Spokane County. In the past two weeks, Central Food and The Wandering Table in Kendall Yards announced permanent closures.

More than 121 restaurants shuttered in Spokane County last year, according to data from the Washington State Hospitality Association.