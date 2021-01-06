Cathy McMorris Rodgers reverses course, will vote to certify Electoral College results after pro-Trump mob raids Capitol

WASHINGTON – Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers reversed course Wednesday afternoon and said she will no longer object to the certification of Electoral College results in Congress, after a violent crowd of President Donald Trump’s supporters raided the Capitol building, interrupting the joint session and causing a lockdown.

“What we have seen today is unlawful and unacceptable. I have decided I will vote to uphold the Electoral College results and I encourage Donald Trump to condemn and put an end to this madness.”

The Spokane Republican told The Spokesman-Review on Tuesday she planned to object to the certification of multiple states’ results, but in a statement shared with press around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, she decried the violence of the protesters, who stormed the building while lawmakers began their debate.

“What happened today and continues to unfold in the nation’s capital is disgraceful and un-American,” McMorris Rodgers said in a statement. “Thugs assaulted Capitol Police Officers, breached and defaced our Capitol Building, put people’s lives in danger, and disregarded the values we hold dear as Americans. To anyone involved, shame on you.”

McMorris Rodgers said her objection was based on concerns about state election laws being changed by bypassing state legislatures, but Wednesday’s chaos caused her to rethink her position.

“We must have a peaceful transfer of power,” she said. “The only reason for my objection was to give voice to the concern that governors and courts unilaterally changed election procedures without the will of the people and outside of the legislative process. I have been consistent in my belief that Americans should utilize the Constitutional tools and legal processes available to seek answers to their questions about the 2020 election.”

While lawmakers began the process of objecting to Arizona, spokesman Jared Powell said McMorris Rodgers never formally objected and would not object to any subsequent states as Congress progresses through each state’s results alphabetically.

This story is developing and will be updated.

