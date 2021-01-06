On the air
Wed., Jan. 6, 2021
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
4 p.m.: Iowa at Maryland ESPN2
4 p.m.: Cincinnati at SMU ESPNU
4 p.m.: Indiana at Wisconsin FS1
5:30 p.m.: BYU at (1) Gonzaga ESPN
6 p.m.: USC at Arizona ESPN2
6 p.m.: Portland at San Francsico ESPNU
6 p.m.: Washington at Stanford FS1
7 p.m.: Washington St. at California Pac-12
7:30 p.m.: UCLA at Arizona St. ESPN
8 p.m.: Oregon at Colorado FS1
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Brooklyn TNT
7 p.m.: Dallas at Denver TNT
Golf
3 p.m.: PGA Tour, The Sentry Tournament of Champions Golf
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
5 p.m.: BYU at (1) Gonzaga 1510-AM
6 p.m.: Idaho at Southern Utah 700-AM
7 p.m.: Washington St. at California 920-AM
Sports Talk
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
