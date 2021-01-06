The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Sports

On the air

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

4 p.m.: Iowa at Maryland ESPN2

4 p.m.: Cincinnati at SMU ESPNU

4 p.m.: Indiana at Wisconsin FS1

5:30 p.m.: BYU at (1) Gonzaga ESPN

6 p.m.: USC at Arizona ESPN2

6 p.m.: Portland at San Francsico ESPNU

6 p.m.: Washington at Stanford FS1

7 p.m.: Washington St. at California Pac-12

7:30 p.m.: UCLA at Arizona St. ESPN

8 p.m.: Oregon at Colorado FS1

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Brooklyn TNT

7 p.m.: Dallas at Denver TNT

Golf

3 p.m.: PGA Tour, The Sentry Tournament of Champions Golf

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

5 p.m.: BYU at (1) Gonzaga 1510-AM

6 p.m.: Idaho at Southern Utah 700-AM

7 p.m.: Washington St. at California 920-AM

Sports Talk

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

