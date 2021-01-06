Washington, Idaho delegation respond on Twitter to Capitol takeover

As protesters stormed the Capitol during a joint session of Congress to certify November’s elections results, some members of the Washington and Idaho delegation took to Twitter to condemn Wednesday’s violence.

Washington Democrat Sen. Patty Murray

“In response to questions about my safety: I’m safe and so is my staff, but I condemn in the strongest terms the hate-fueled violence we are seeing in our nation’s Capitol today, as should every leader committed to the peaceful transfer of power in our country.”

Washington Republican Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers

“Stop these attacks on Capitol Police who serve to protect the People’s House. Protesting peacefully is your right. Violence, aggression, and breaching security perimeters are not. Stop this now.”

Washington Republican Rep. Dan Newhouse

“I wholeheartedly condemn this violence. This is not who we are, and this needs to stop immediately.”

Washington Democrat Rep. Rick Larsen

“Thank you to the Capitol Police for helping to safeguard democracy today. I am sorry that people are treating the you with such disrespect.

To all: I am currently safely sheltering in place waiting for debate to start again and preparing to vote NO on the AZ objection”

Washington Democrat Rep. Kim Schrier

“Thank you to everyone asking about my safety. I am safe. I am VERY worried about the state of our country, and flabbergasted that our president has not put a stop to this. I am also worried about the health and safety of the Capitol Police, and thank them for their service.”

Washington Democrat Rep. Pramila Jayapal

“I am safe and sheltering in place.

I was one of a dozen Representatives in the gallery above the House floor. We pulled out gas masks and had to get down on the ground. Capitol police barricaded the doors and had guns drawn. We were eventually told that we had to quickly exit.

I can’t contain my rage at Donald Trump and Republicans who invited, incited, and fueled this terror. Our country and our democracy will have to recover from these deep wounds—and it won’t be easy.

Thanks to everyone for your prayers and thoughts for our safety and for America.

We will get through this because we are strong and resilient. Stay calm, we will too, and justice and peace will prevail. We WILL preserve and protect our democracy. I promise you that.”

Washington Democrat Rep. Suzan DelBene

“The Capitol has been breached by protesters. President Trump encouraged this violence. He needs to call them off. Please stay safe if you are in the area.”

Washington Democrat Rep. Marilyn Strickland

“The Capitol has been breached. Both chambers have been evacuated. This is not peaceful protest, this is domestic terrorism. This violence is direct result of Trump undermining our democratic process simply because he didn’t like the results. Shameful and completely reckless.”

Washington Democrat Rep. Adam Smith

“My staff and I are safe. This attempted coup and domestic terrorist attack needs to end immediately.”

Washington Democrat Rep. Derek Kilmer

“Thanks to those who have reached out. I am safe - so is my staff in DC.

This is a dark day for our republic. The violence & intimidation by the mob at the Capitol must stop, immediately. @realDonaldTrump should call it off NOW.

This is not how our system works. We don’t get bullied by angry people who lost elections. This will not get in the way of the will of the voters.”

Idaho Republican Rep. Mike Simpson

“We have a constitutional right to peaceful protests but the clashes with police and destruction of property must stop now. We can disagree in a better way.”

Idaho Republican Rep. Russ Fulcher

“I will always respect our citizens’ First Amendment rights— and the rule of law. The violence seen today, and this past summer, is unacceptable. It does not move us closer to solutions.”

Idaho Republican Sen. Mike Crapo

“The violence we are seeing at the Capitol is wholly unacceptable. It must be stopped immediately and all perpetrators prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. God bless the Capitol Police, National Guard and other law enforcement on the scene here and at other sites.”

Idaho Republican Sen. Jim Risch

“This nonsense and violence needs to stop now.”

Laurel Demkovich's reporting for The Spokesman-Review is funded in part by Report for America and by members of the Spokane community. This story can be republished by other organizations for free under a Creative Commons license. For more information on this, please contact our newspaper’s managing editor.