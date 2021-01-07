Things to do in Spokane: Jan. 8-15

Trackside Studio’s Annual Cup of Joy Exhibit and Sale – Through Monday. Featuring more than 150 cups in various forms from more than 40 ceramic artists across the nation. Online sales available at tracksidestudio.net. Gallery hours are 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Wednesday through Friday with appointments also available after posted hours. Face masks, 25% capacity and social-distancing measures are in place. 115 S. Adams St. Free. (509) 863-9904.

Alternative Baseball – The Alternative Baseball Organization is a 501©(3) that offers authentic baseball experience for teens ages 15 and older and adults with autism and other disabilities to gain social and physical skills for success in life on and off the diamond. Currently recruiting participants from Spokane and surrounding areas for late spring and early summer. Visit alternativebaseball.org for details, and contact Taylor Duncan at (770) 313-1762 or taylor@alternativebaseball.org with questions.

Virtual Wine Class – A weekly wine class hosted by Rocket Market’s Kevin Murphy. Four to five bottles of wine are provided with each week’s class for tasting from home, available for pickup at 2 p.m. on the day of the class. Each week features a new theme to discuss, and wine, beer or cider makers or other experts are often in attendance as guest speakers. Visit rocketmarket.com to register and receive a Zoom link via email. Friday, 7 p.m. $60.

Getting Started With Essential Oils – Learn how essential oils work to manage stress and deal with sleep problems, as well as how they are produced. Available Saturdays, 11 a.m.-noon or Wednesdays, 6-8 p.m. through May. The Holiday Inn Express, 9220 E. Mission Ave., Spokane Valley. Free. (509) 927-7100.

Zoom Event: Mattilda Bernstein Sycamore, Kristen Millares Young and Elissa Ball – Mattilda Berstein Sycamore and Kristen Millares Young discuss their books, “The Freezer Door” and “Subduction,” respectively. Preceded by a reading from Elissa Ball, author of “The Punks Are Writing Love Songs.” Register at bit.ly/34VFsRx. Saturday, 7 p.m. Presented by Auntie’s Bookstore. Free.

Living With Alzheimer’s for Care Partners: Early Stage Part 1 Webinar – Get the answers to common questions that arise in the early stage of Alzheimer’s disease. Learn what the diagnosis means, what kinds of plans need to be made, what resources are available and how to cope with changes. Part 2 continues Jan. 18, noon-2 p.m. Visit alz.org/alzwa to register. Monday, Noon-2 p.m. Free. (800) 272-3900.

Bladder Pain Information Virtual Group Meeting – Hosted by Dr. Sarah Hammil and Dr. Linda Partoll of Spokane Urogynecology. Get information about treatment options and coping mechanisms for women with chronic bladder pain. RSVP is required. Call (509) 252-4200 or email spokaneurogyn@spokanesurgery.com to register and received a Zoom link. Open to the public. Monday, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Free.

The Secret of Sous Vide – Chef David Adlard of Candle in the Woods shares his secrets of how to cook steak and seafood with sous vide. Tuesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Culinary Stone, 2129 N. Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

Online Trivia: Schitt’s Creek – Answer questions about all six seasons, and celebrate the show’s final hijinks-filled episodes to see who has what it takes to come out on top. Register at bit.ly/380bhuv. Tuesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Resources for Helping Youth Cope With Dementia in the Family Webinar – Join Aimee Le-Huynh McArthur, psychiatry resident at University of Washington, to learn more about support and education resources that can help youth better understand what’s going on, adjust to the situation and maintain positive relationships with loved ones. Visit alz.org/alzwa to register. Wednesday, 1-1:45 p.m. Free. (800) 272-3900.

Creativebug: Crochet Sampler – A self-paced video class. Learn a new crochet stitch every day by crocheting small swatches after tutorial videos on creativebug. Register at bit.ly/381dpSE. Wednesday, 2-3 p.m. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Broken Mic Online – This open-mic event is Spokane’s longest-running weekly poetry open-mic series. Open to all. All ages. Sign-up at 6 p.m.; event begins at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom. Readers get three minutes each. Visit bit.ly/30DQ3hZ for more information. Wednesday, 6:30-9 p.m. Free.