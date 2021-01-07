This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Tribune News Service (TNS)

Bestsellers

From Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1: “The Vanishing Half,” Brit Bennett (Riverhead)

2. “The Invisible Life of Addie Larue,” V.E. Schwab (Tor)

3. “The Return,” Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)

4. “A Time for Mercy,” John Grisham (Doubleday)

5. “Ready Player Two,” Ernest Cline (Ballantine)

6. “Deadly Cross,” James Patterson (Little, Brown)

7. “The Mystery of Mrs. Christie,” Marie Benedict (Sourcebooks Landmark)

8. “Anxious People,” Fredrik Backman (Atria)

9. “Daylight,” David Baldacci (Grand Central)

10. “Hush-Hush,” Stuart Woods (Putnam)

Nonfiction

1. “A Promised Land,” Barack Obama (Crown)

2. “Greenlights,” Matthew McConaughey (Crown)

3. “Untamed,” Glennon Doyle (Dial)

4. “Forgiving What You Can’t Forget: Discover How to Move On, Make Peace with Painful Memories, and Create a Life That’s Beautiful Again,” Lysa TerKeurst (Nelson)

5. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents,” Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)

6. “Modern Comfort Food: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook,” Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter)

7. “The Unofficial Disney Parks Cookbook: From Delicious Dole Whip to Tasty Mickey Pretzels, 100 Magical Disney-Inspired Recipes,” Ashley Craft (Adams)

8. “Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything (D&D Rules Expansion),” Wizards RPG Team (Wizards of the Coast)

9. “Plant Over Processed: 75 Simple & Delicious Plant-Based Recipes for Nourishing Your Body and Eating From the Earth,” Andrea Hannemann (Dey Street)

10. “Eat Smarter: Use the Power of Food to Reboot Your Metabolism, Upgrade Your Brain, and Transform Your Life,” Shawn Stevenson (Little, Brown Spark)