Former Boise State player, assistant coach Andy Avalos returning as head coach

Ron Counts Idaho Statesman

BOISE — One of the most productive linebackers in Boise State history will begin his head coaching career with the same program where he still ranks No. 5 all-time with 355 career tackles.

Boise State is finalizing a deal to make Oregon defensive coordinator Andy Avalos its new head football coach, multiple sources told the Idaho Statesman on Friday. He replaces Bryan Harsin, who was introduced as Auburn’s new coach on Christmas Eve.

Avalos is the first person of color hired as head football coach in program history. He beat out a field that reportedly included Montana State head coach Jeff Choate, Florida offensive coordinator Brian Johnson and USC offensive coordinator Graham Harrell.

He is the sixth Latino head college football coach in the country, and third in the Mountain West, joining Manny Diaz at Miami, Dave Aranda at Baylor, Mario Cristobal at Oregon, Marcus Arroyo at UNLV and Danny Gonzalez at New Mexico.

New Boise State athletic director Jeramiah Dickey flew to Bozeman and Eugene on Thursday to meet with Choate and Avalos.

Harsin kept Avalos on staff when he took over at Boise State in 2014 and promoted him to defensive coordinator in 2016. Avalos left for Oregon to be the defensive coordinator there following the 2018 season.

Avalos played at Boise State from 2000 to 2004 and led the Broncos in tackles in each of his final three seasons. He was an assistant coach for the Broncos from 2012 to 2015, focusing on defensive line and linebackers, before he was promoted to defensive coordinator.