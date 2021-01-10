On the air
Sun., Jan. 10, 2021
Monday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
3 p.m.: Connecticut at DePaul FS1
3 p.m.: Colorado at Utah Pac-12
Football, college
5 p.m.: National Championship, (1) Alabama vs. (3) Ohio State ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Football, college
5 p.m.: National Championship, (1) Alabama vs. (3) Ohio State 700-AM
Sports talk
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
