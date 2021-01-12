Health bulletin

Free Flu Vaccines for Uninsured Adults – Available through June. Offered at 23 Albertsons and Safeway pharmacies across the state. No proof of residency or immigration status required. Find a list of locations at doh.wa.gov/YouandYourFamily/IllnessandDisease/Flu/NoCostVaccines.

Alternative Baseball – The Alternative Baseball Organization is a 501(c)(3) that offers authentic baseball experience for teens 15 and older and adults with autism and other disabilities to gain social and physical skills for success in life on and off the diamond. Currently recruiting participants from Spokane and surrounding areas for late spring and early summer. Visit alternativebaseball.org for details and contact Taylor Duncan at (770) 313-1762 or taylor@alternativebaseball.org with questions.

Getting Started With Essential Oils – Learn how essential oils work to manage stress and deal with sleep problems, as well as how they are produced. Available Saturdays, 11 a.m.-noon or Wednesdays, 6-8 p.m. through May. The Holiday Inn Express, 9220 E. Mission Ave., Spokane Valley. Free. (509) 927-7100.

Living with Alzheimer’s Younger Onset Part 1 Webinar – Get answers to the questions that arise for people concerned about younger onset Alzheimer’s disease or a related dementia. Hear from those directly affected and learn what you need to know, what you need to plan, and what you can do to ease the impact throughout the course of the disease. Visit alz.org/alzwa to register. Wednesday, 1-1:45 p.m. Free. (800) 272-3900.