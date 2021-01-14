MAC is now open for private visits

In accordance with the first phase of Gov. Jay Inslee’s reopening plan, the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture is open for private visits.

On Tuesdays through Saturdays, a group of as many as six people from the same household can visit the MAC for 50 minutes.

Visits begin at 10 a.m., with the last visit at 4 p.m. Tickets must be purchased in advance through northwestmuseum.org.

Those who visit the MAC before Jan. 24 will get to see “Pop Power From Warhol to Koons: Masterworks From the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation,” which features pieces by Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein, Jeff Koons, Damien Hirst and more.

Two exhibits commemorating the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, “Bomber Boys: Portraits From the Fronts” and “American Inheritance: Unpacking World War II,” are also on display.