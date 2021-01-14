Matt Johnson leads Northern Colorado past Idaho, 74-54

From staff reports

Matt Johnson led a balanced Northern Colorado attack with 18 points as the Bears dominated Idaho 74-54 on Thursday at Memorial Gym in Moscow, Idaho.

Daylen Kountz scored 17 points for Northern Colorado (6-6, 3-4 Big Sky), while Bodie Hume added 12 points and nine rebounds.

Damen Thacker paced the Vandals (0-10, 0-7) with 16 points and three assists. Gabe Quinnett and Scott Blakney added eight points apiece as UI shot just 39.6% from the field and 30.8% (4 for 13) from 3-point range.

Idaho keep the game within reach at the half, trailing 30-24, but the Bears pulled away in the second half behind nine 3-pointers.

The teams play again at noon Saturday. That contest will be televised on SWX.