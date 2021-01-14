On the air
UPDATED: Fri., Jan. 15, 2021
Friday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
2 p.m.: Marshall at Western Kentucky CBS Sports
2 p.m.: Alabama-Birmingham at Charlotte ESPNU
4 p.m.: Bowling Green at Buffalo CBS Sports
4 p.m.: Duquesne at St. Bonaventure ESPN2
4 p.m.: Cleveland State at Wright State ESPNU
6 p.m.: (9) Wisconsin at Rutgers FS1
8 p.m.: Fresno State at Nevada FS1
Basketball, college women
12:30 p.m.: (1) Stanford at Utah Pac-12
2:30 p.m.: California at Colorado Pac-12
4:30 p.m.: (25) Washington State at USC Pac-12
Basketball, NBA
4:45 p.m.: Dallas at Milwaukee ESPN
6 p.m.: Atlanta at Utah Root (Comcast only)
7 p.m.: New Orleans at L.A. Lakers ESPN
Figure skating
1 p.m.: U.S. Championships NBC Sports
5 p.m.: U.S. Championships NBC Sports
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Philadelphia NHL
Golf
4 p.m.: PGA Tour, Sony Open Golf
Sailing
6 p.m.: America’s Cup NBC Sports
Swimming
8 p.m.: TYR Pro Swim Series NBC Sports
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
3 p.m.: AMA Supercross, FIM World Championship NBC Sports
Basketball, college men
9 a.m.: Marquette at St. John’s FS1
9 a.m.: North Carolina at Florida State ESPN
9 a.m.: Georgia at Mississippi ESPN2
9 a.m.: Syracuse at Pittsburgh Root
10 a.m.: San Diego State at Utah State CBS
10 a.m.: Virginia Commonwealth at Richmond CBS Sports
11 a.m.: (7) Michigan at (23) Minnesota ESPN2
11 a.m.: (8) Creighton at Butler FS1
11 a.m.: Kentucky at Auburn ESPN
Noon: Stanford at Colorado Pac-12
Noon: Northern Colorado at Idaho SWX
12:30 p.m.: Xavier at Seton Hall CBS Sports
1 p.m.: (2) Baylor at (15) Texas Tech ESPN
1 p.m.: Valparaiso at DePaul FS1
1 p.m.: Florida at Mississippi State ESPN2
1 p.m.: East Tennessee State at Furman ESPNU
2 p.m.: Washington at UCLA Pac-12
2 p.m.: George Mason at Rhode Island NBC Sports
2:30 p.m.: New Mexico at UNLV CBS Sports
3 p.m.: (18) Virginia at (12) Clemson ESPN
3 p.m.: Northern Iowa at Loyola-Chicago ESPN2
3 p.m.: Loyola Marymount at Pacific Root
4 p.m.: Arizona State at Oregon State Pac-12
5 p.m.: BYU at San Francisco ESPN2
6:30 p.m.: Washington State at USC Pac-12
7 p.m.: (1) Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s ESPN
7 p.m.: California at Utah ESPNU
Basketball, college women
11 a.m.: Northern Alabama at Liberty ESPNU
5 p.m.: Iowa State at (6) Baylor ESPNU
Figure skating
6 p.m.: U.S. Championships NBC Sports
Football, NFL playoffs
1:30 p.m.: L.A. Rams at Green Bay Fox 28
5:15 p.m.: Baltimore at Buffalo NBC
Golf
4 p.m.: PGA Tour, Sony Open Golf
Horse racing
3 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races FS1
Soccer
4:30 a.m.: West Bromwich Albion at Wolves NBC Sports
7 a.m.: Brighton & Hove Albion at Leeds United NBC Sports
7 p.m.: Club America at Monterrey FS1
3:25 a.m. (Sunday): Serie A match ESPN2
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
Noon: Northern Colorado at Idaho 92.5-FM
Noon: Southern Utah at Eastern Washington 700-AM
6:30 p.m.: Washington State at USC 920-AM
7 p.m.: (1) Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s 1510-AM
Basketball, college women
Noon: (20) Gonzaga at San Francisco 94.1-FM
Football, NFL playoffs
2 p.m.: L.A. Rams at Green Bay 700-AM
5:15 p.m.: Baltimore at Buffalo 700-AM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
9 a.m.: (5) Iowa at Northwestern CBS
11 a.m.: Central Florida at (11) Houston ESPNU
11:30 a.m.: Dayton at George Washington NBC Sports
1 p.m.: Fresno State at Nevada CBS Sports
1:30 p.m.: Massachusetts at Fordham NBC Sports
2 p.m.: Northern Iowa at Loyola-Chicago ESPN
3 p.m.: Lafayette at Loyola-Maryland CBS Sports
Basketball, college women
9 a.m.: Cincinnati at Central Florida ESPNU
9 a.m.: Miami at Syracuse Root
10 a.m.: (14) Mississippi State at (7) Texas A&M ESPN2
11 a.m.: (25) Washington State at (8) UCLA Pac-12
11 a.m.: Marquette at St. John’s FS1
Noon: Florida State at (2) Louisville ESPN2
1 p.m.: Oregon State at (11) Arizona Pac-12
1 p.m.: Memphis at (16) South Florida ESPNU
Basketball, NBA
5 p.m.: Utah at Denver Root (Comcast only)
Football, NFL playoffs
Noon: Cleveland at Kansas City CBS
3:30 p.m.: Tampa Bay at New Orleans Fox 28
Golf
3 p.m.: PGA Tour, Sony Open Golf
Luge
9 p.m.: FIS Luge World Cup NBC Sports
Soccer
6 a.m.: Tottenham at Sheffield United NBC Sports
5 p.m.: Tigres UANL at Laguna FS1
Skiing
10 p.m.: Alpine Skiing World Cup NBC Sports
Swimming
11 p.m.: TYR Pro Swim Series NBC Sports
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Football, NFL playoffs
Noon: Cleveland at Kansas City 700-AM
3:30 p.m.: Tampa Bay at New Orleans 700-AM
