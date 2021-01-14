The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports

On the air

UPDATED: Fri., Jan. 15, 2021

Friday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

2 p.m.: Marshall at Western Kentucky CBS Sports

2 p.m.: Alabama-Birmingham at Charlotte ESPNU

4 p.m.: Bowling Green at Buffalo CBS Sports

4 p.m.: Duquesne at St. Bonaventure ESPN2

4 p.m.: Cleveland State at Wright State ESPNU

6 p.m.: (9) Wisconsin at Rutgers FS1

8 p.m.: Fresno State at Nevada FS1

Basketball, college women

12:30 p.m.: (1) Stanford at Utah Pac-12

2:30 p.m.: California at Colorado Pac-12

4:30 p.m.: (25) Washington State at USC Pac-12

Basketball, NBA

4:45 p.m.: Dallas at Milwaukee ESPN

6 p.m.: Atlanta at Utah Root (Comcast only)

7 p.m.: New Orleans at L.A. Lakers ESPN

Figure skating

1 p.m.: U.S. Championships NBC Sports

5 p.m.: U.S. Championships NBC Sports

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Philadelphia NHL

Golf

4 p.m.: PGA Tour, Sony Open Golf

Sailing

6 p.m.: America’s Cup NBC Sports

Swimming

8 p.m.: TYR Pro Swim Series NBC Sports

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

3 p.m.: AMA Supercross, FIM World Championship NBC Sports

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: Marquette at St. John’s FS1

9 a.m.: North Carolina at Florida State ESPN

9 a.m.: Georgia at Mississippi ESPN2

9 a.m.: Syracuse at Pittsburgh Root

10 a.m.: San Diego State at Utah State CBS

10 a.m.: Virginia Commonwealth at Richmond CBS Sports

11 a.m.: (7) Michigan at (23) Minnesota ESPN2

11 a.m.: (8) Creighton at Butler FS1

11 a.m.: Kentucky at Auburn ESPN

Noon: Stanford at Colorado Pac-12

Noon: Northern Colorado at Idaho SWX

12:30 p.m.: Xavier at Seton Hall CBS Sports

1 p.m.: (2) Baylor at (15) Texas Tech ESPN

1 p.m.: Valparaiso at DePaul FS1

1 p.m.: Florida at Mississippi State ESPN2

1 p.m.: East Tennessee State at Furman ESPNU

2 p.m.: Washington at UCLA Pac-12

2 p.m.: George Mason at Rhode Island NBC Sports

2:30 p.m.: New Mexico at UNLV CBS Sports

3 p.m.: (18) Virginia at (12) Clemson ESPN

3 p.m.: Northern Iowa at Loyola-Chicago ESPN2

3 p.m.: Loyola Marymount at Pacific Root

4 p.m.: Arizona State at Oregon State Pac-12

5 p.m.: BYU at San Francisco ESPN2

6:30 p.m.: Washington State at USC Pac-12

7 p.m.: (1) Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s ESPN

7 p.m.: California at Utah ESPNU

Basketball, college women

11 a.m.: Northern Alabama at Liberty ESPNU

5 p.m.: Iowa State at (6) Baylor ESPNU

Figure skating

6 p.m.: U.S. Championships NBC Sports

Football, NFL playoffs

1:30 p.m.: L.A. Rams at Green Bay Fox 28

5:15 p.m.: Baltimore at Buffalo NBC

Golf

4 p.m.: PGA Tour, Sony Open Golf

Horse racing

3 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races FS1

Soccer

4:30 a.m.: West Bromwich Albion at Wolves NBC Sports

7 a.m.: Brighton & Hove Albion at Leeds United NBC Sports

7 p.m.: Club America at Monterrey FS1

3:25 a.m. (Sunday): Serie A match ESPN2

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

Noon: Northern Colorado at Idaho 92.5-FM

Noon: Southern Utah at Eastern Washington 700-AM

6:30 p.m.: Washington State at USC 920-AM

7 p.m.: (1) Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s 1510-AM

Basketball, college women

Noon: (20) Gonzaga at San Francisco 94.1-FM

Football, NFL playoffs

2 p.m.: L.A. Rams at Green Bay 700-AM

5:15 p.m.: Baltimore at Buffalo 700-AM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: (5) Iowa at Northwestern CBS

11 a.m.: Central Florida at (11) Houston ESPNU

11:30 a.m.: Dayton at George Washington NBC Sports

1 p.m.: Fresno State at Nevada CBS Sports

1:30 p.m.: Massachusetts at Fordham NBC Sports

2 p.m.: Northern Iowa at Loyola-Chicago ESPN

3 p.m.: Lafayette at Loyola-Maryland CBS Sports

Basketball, college women

9 a.m.: Cincinnati at Central Florida ESPNU

9 a.m.: Miami at Syracuse Root

10 a.m.: (14) Mississippi State at (7) Texas A&M ESPN2

11 a.m.: (25) Washington State at (8) UCLA Pac-12

11 a.m.: Marquette at St. John’s FS1

Noon: Florida State at (2) Louisville ESPN2

1 p.m.: Oregon State at (11) Arizona Pac-12

1 p.m.: Memphis at (16) South Florida ESPNU

Basketball, NBA

5 p.m.: Utah at Denver Root (Comcast only)

Football, NFL playoffs

Noon: Cleveland at Kansas City CBS

3:30 p.m.: Tampa Bay at New Orleans Fox 28

Golf

3 p.m.: PGA Tour, Sony Open Golf

Luge

9 p.m.: FIS Luge World Cup NBC Sports

Soccer

6 a.m.: Tottenham at Sheffield United NBC Sports

5 p.m.: Tigres UANL at Laguna FS1

Skiing

10 p.m.: Alpine Skiing World Cup NBC Sports

Swimming

11 p.m.: TYR Pro Swim Series NBC Sports

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Football, NFL playoffs

Noon: Cleveland at Kansas City 700-AM

3:30 p.m.: Tampa Bay at New Orleans 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

