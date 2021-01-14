This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Tribune News Service (TNS)

Bestsellers

From Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “Star Wars: The High Republic (Light of the Jedi) by Charles Soule (Del Rey)

2. “Neighbors,” Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

3: “The Vanishing Half,” Brit Bennett (Riverhead)

4. “The Return,” Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)

5. “A Time for Mercy,” John Grisham (Doubleday)

6. “Ready Player Two,” Ernest Cline (Ballantine)

7. “Anxious People,” Fredrik Backman (Atria)

8. “Deadly Cross,” James Patterson (Little, Brown)

9. “Daylight,” David Baldacci (Grand Central)

10. “The Awakening: The Dragon Heart Legacy, Book 1,” Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s)

Nonfiction

1. “A Promised Land,” Barack Obama (Crown)

2. “Keep Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age,” Sanjay Gupta (Simon & Schuster)

3. “Know Yourself, Know Your Money: Discover WHY you handle money the way you do, and WHAT to do about it!,” Rachel Cruze (Ramsey)

4. “Greenlights,” Matthew McConaughey (Crown)

5. “Untamed,” Glennon Doyle (Dial)

6. “Forgiving What You Can’t Forget: Discover How to Move On, Make Peace with Painful Memories, and Create a Life That’s Beautiful Again,” Lysa TerKeurst (Nelson)

7. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents,” Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)

8. “Magnolia Table, Volume 2: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering,” Joanna Gaines (Morrow)

9. “Get Out of Your Head: Stopping the Spiral of Toxic Thoughts,” Jennie Allen (WaterBrook)

10. “Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything (D&D Rules Expansion),” Wizards RPG Team (Wizards of the Coast)