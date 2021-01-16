The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Dr. Dre back home after reported brain aneurysm treatment

UPDATED: Sat., Jan. 16, 2021

Hip-hop mogul Dr. Dre announces a $70 million dollar donation to create the new "Jimmy Iovine and Andre Young Academy for Arts and Technology and Business Innovation," at the University of Southern California, May 15, 2013, in Santa Monica, Calif. Music mogul Dr. Dre was back at home Saturday, Jan 16, 2021, after being treated at a Los Angeles hospital for a reported brain aneurysm. Peter Paterno, an attorney for the rapper and producer, said Dre was home but offered no other details in an email exchange Saturday. (Damian Dovarganes)
Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Dr. Dre was back at home Saturday after being treated at a Los Angeles hospital for a reported brain aneurysm.

Peter Paterno, an attorney for the music mogul, said Dre was home but offered no other details in an email exchange Saturday. The rapper and producer reportedly was released Friday from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

In a Jan. 5 social media post, Dre, 55, said he was “doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team.” TMZ had reported that he suffered a brain aneurysm the day before and was recovering at the medical center.

On Friday, actor and rapper Ice T posted that he had connected with Dre on FaceTime and that he had “just made it home. Safe and looking good.”

Born Andre Young in the Southern California city of Compton, Dre broke out on the music scene as a co-founding member of N.W.A., producing the group’s groundbreaking 1988 debut album, “Straight Outta Compton.”

He produced his own hits and multiplatinum albums, along with crafting music for many others including Tupac, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, Jay-Z and Nas. He also found success outside of the rap genre, producing pop hits for Gwen Stefani and Mary J. Blige.

Dre founded Beats Electronics in 2008 with Jimmy Iovine, and six years later they launched a streaming subscription service, Beats Music. Apple acquired both in a $3 billion deal in 2014.

