Dear Annie 1/19

Dear Annie: My fiance and I want to go back to the way we were, but it is more of a struggle for me than for him. We are planning to get an apartment together, but it is hard for me to be around him without getting upset. I have been going through a lot lately, and finding out that my fiance was lying to me was one of the worst things that has happened. At first, it was something minor, and I just chose to keep my mouth shut, but the next morning he was on his phone, and I saw pictures of naked women that he tried to hide fast. I tried to get the truth out of him, but he lied.

We went to the lake to talk about it, and it just kept escalating. He’s been doing it for seven months. I found out and was actually contacting someone to get these pictures. This is cheating, isn’t it? He also had multiple accounts for stuff like that which he had to pay for. He promised not to do it again, but I struggle to believe it when he continues to lie to me about different things. I want to move on and be happy with him, but when something similar comes up, I break down. What should I do? – Confused and Lost.

Dear Confused and Lost: Of course, you break down when something similar happens. It is unacceptable for your fiance to lie to you and have other women send him naked pictures. Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me. The best way to move on and be happy with him is to go to counseling together. You can’t build a successful marriage if there is a lack of trust. Stay firm with your boundaries in the relationship. Until that’s settled, don’t marry.

Dear Annie: Many people are not aware that the strings of surgical masks should be cut before being thrown away to prevent animals from getting entangled in the masks. Alternately, reusable masks help cut down on COVID-19 waste that pollutes waterways and oceans. Please cut the strings on your mask. – Reduce COVID Waste

Dear Reduce COVID Waste: Thank you for this unusual but – now that we think about it – obvious tip.

