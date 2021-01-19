The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports

On the air

On the air Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

TBA: Providence at (8) Creighton ……………………………………………………. FS1

TBA: Fresno St. at Boise St. ……………………………………………………………….. FS1

3 p.m.: Richmond at St. Bonaventure ……………………………… CBS Sports

4 p.m.: Texas A&M at Vanderbilt ……………………………………………….. ESPN2

5:30 p.m.: Xavier at (25) Connecticut ……………………………… CBS Sports

6 p.m.: Cincinnati at Temple ……………………………………………………….. ESPN2

Basketball, NBA

4:15 p.m.: Boston at Philadelphia …………………………………………………. ESPN

6:35 p.m.: Phoenix at Houston ……………………………………………………… ESPN

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Edmonton at Toronto ……………………………………………. NBC Sports

6:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Anaheim ……………………………………. NBC Sports

Mixed Martial Arts

6 a.m.: UFC Fight Night prelims …………………………………………………… ESPN

9 a.m.: UFC Fight Night, Chiesa vs. Magny ……………………………….. ESPN

Soccer

9:55 a.m.: Southampton at Leeds United ………………………. NBC Sports

11:50 a.m.: Napoli at Juventus …………………………………………………….. ESPN2

12:10 p.m.: Aston Villa at Manchester City ……………………… NBC Sports

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports Talk

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob …………………………………………………………… 700-AM

6 p.m.: Vandals Basketball Coaches Show …………………………… 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

