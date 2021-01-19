On the air
Tue., Jan. 19, 2021
Basketball, college men
TBA: Providence at (8) Creighton ……………………………………………………. FS1
TBA: Fresno St. at Boise St. ……………………………………………………………….. FS1
3 p.m.: Richmond at St. Bonaventure ……………………………… CBS Sports
4 p.m.: Texas A&M at Vanderbilt ……………………………………………….. ESPN2
5:30 p.m.: Xavier at (25) Connecticut ……………………………… CBS Sports
6 p.m.: Cincinnati at Temple ……………………………………………………….. ESPN2
Basketball, NBA
4:15 p.m.: Boston at Philadelphia …………………………………………………. ESPN
6:35 p.m.: Phoenix at Houston ……………………………………………………… ESPN
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Edmonton at Toronto ……………………………………………. NBC Sports
6:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Anaheim ……………………………………. NBC Sports
Mixed Martial Arts
6 a.m.: UFC Fight Night prelims …………………………………………………… ESPN
9 a.m.: UFC Fight Night, Chiesa vs. Magny ……………………………….. ESPN
Soccer
9:55 a.m.: Southampton at Leeds United ………………………. NBC Sports
11:50 a.m.: Napoli at Juventus …………………………………………………….. ESPN2
12:10 p.m.: Aston Villa at Manchester City ……………………… NBC Sports
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports Talk
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob …………………………………………………………… 700-AM
6 p.m.: Vandals Basketball Coaches Show …………………………… 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
