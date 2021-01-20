The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports

On the air

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

2 p.m.: USC at Stanford FS1

4 p.m.: Wichita State at Memphis ESPN2

4 p.m.: SE Missouri State at Morehead State ESPNU

6 p.m.: Arizona at Arizona State ESPN

6 p.m.: (24) UCLA at California ESPNU

6 p.m.: Indiana at (4) Iowa FS1

7 p.m.: Utah at Washington State Pac-12

8 p.m.: Colorado State at Utah State FS1

Basketball, college women

4 p.m.: (3) Connecticut at (25) Tennessee ESPN

4 p.m.: Notre Dame at Virginia Root

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m: L.A. Lakers at Milwaukee TNT

7 p.m.: New Orleans at Utah TNT

Golf

9 a.m.: LPGA Tour, Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions Golf

Noon: PGA Tour, Desert Classic Golf

4 p.m.: PGA Champions Tour, Mitsubishi Electric Championship Golf

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Columbus NBC Sports

6:30 p.m.: Montreal at Vancouver NBC Sports

Soccer

11:55 a.m.: Burnley at Liverpool NBC Sports

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

5:30 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Northern Colorado 700-AM

7 p.m.: Utah at Washington State 920-AM

Sports talk

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

