Wed., Jan. 20, 2021
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
2 p.m.: USC at Stanford FS1
4 p.m.: Wichita State at Memphis ESPN2
4 p.m.: SE Missouri State at Morehead State ESPNU
6 p.m.: Arizona at Arizona State ESPN
6 p.m.: (24) UCLA at California ESPNU
6 p.m.: Indiana at (4) Iowa FS1
7 p.m.: Utah at Washington State Pac-12
8 p.m.: Colorado State at Utah State FS1
Basketball, college women
4 p.m.: (3) Connecticut at (25) Tennessee ESPN
4 p.m.: Notre Dame at Virginia Root
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m: L.A. Lakers at Milwaukee TNT
7 p.m.: New Orleans at Utah TNT
Golf
9 a.m.: LPGA Tour, Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions Golf
Noon: PGA Tour, Desert Classic Golf
4 p.m.: PGA Champions Tour, Mitsubishi Electric Championship Golf
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Columbus NBC Sports
6:30 p.m.: Montreal at Vancouver NBC Sports
Soccer
11:55 a.m.: Burnley at Liverpool NBC Sports
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
5:30 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Northern Colorado 700-AM
7 p.m.: Utah at Washington State 920-AM
Sports talk
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
