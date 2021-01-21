On the air
UPDATED: Fri., Jan. 22, 2021
Friday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
4 p.m.: Ball State at Ohio CBS Sports
4 p.m.: St. Peter’s at Siena ESPNU
4 p.m.: (7) Michigan at Purdue FS1
6 p.m.: Fresno State at Boise State CBS Sports
6 p.m.: Wisconsin-Milwaukee at Cleveland State ESPN2
6 p.m.: Seton Hall at Butler FS1
8 p.m.: San Diego State at Air Force FS1
Basketball, college women
3 p.m.: Utah at (10) Arizona Pac-12
5 p.m.: Washington State at (13) Oregon Pac-12
7 p.m.: (6) UCLA at (5) Stanford Pac-12
Basketball, NBA
4:45 p.m.: Boston at Philadelphia ESPN
7 p.m.: Denver at Phoenix ESPN
Hockey, college men
5:30 p.m.: Michigan at Notre Dame NBC Sports
Golf
9 a.m.: LPGA Tour, Diamond Resorts Golf
Noon: PGA Tour, Desert Classic Golf
4 p.m.: PGA Champions, Mitsubishi Electric Championship Golf
Gymnastics, college
2:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Michigan ESPNU
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh NHL
Sailing
6 p.m.: America’s Cup NBC Sports
Soccer
4 p.m.: Women’s international friendly, U.S. vs. Colombia ESPN2
Volleyball, college
1 p.m.: Oregon at Washington State Pac-12
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
7 p.m.: Whitworth at Puget Sound 1230-AM
Sports talk
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
9 a.m.: Cincinnati at (8) Houston CBS
9 a.m.: (9) Kansas at Oklahoma ESPN
9 a.m.: (23) Connecticut at (11) Creighton Fox 28
9 a.m.: Auburn at South Carolina ESPN2
9 a.m.: Virginia Tech at Syracuse Root
9:30 a.m.: George Mason at St. Joseph’s NBC Sports
11 a.m.: (2) Baylor at Oklahoma State CBS
11 a.m.: SMU at Central Florida ESPNU
11 a.m.: N.C. State at North Carolina ESPN
11 a.m.: Florida at Georgia ESPN2
11:30 a.m.: La Salle at Richmond NBC Sports
11:30 a.m.: Army at Navy CBS Sports
Noon: (20) Clemson at Florida State ABC
1 p.m.: (15) Ohio State at (10) Wisconsin CBS
1 p.m.: (14) West Virginia at Kansas State ESPN2
1 p.m.: Duke at Louisville ESPN
1:30 p.m.: Dayton at Virginia Commonwealth CBS Sports
2 p.m.: (24) UCLA at Stanford Fox 28
3 p.m.: LSU at Kentucky ESPN
4 p.m.: Saint Mary’s at San Francisco CBS Sports
4 p.m.: Santa Clara at Loyola Marymount Root
5 p.m.: USC at California Pac-12
7 p.m.: Pacific at (1) Gonzaga KHQ and SWX
7 p.m.: Pepperdine at BYU ESPN2
7:30 p.m.: Oregon State at (21) Oregon Pac-12
Basketball, college women
2 p.m.: BYU at (20) Gonzaga SWX
3 p.m.: Texas at (24) Iowa State ESPN2
Basketball, NBA
6 p.m.: Golden State at Utah Root (Comcast only)
Golf
10:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour, Diamond Resorts Golf
11:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour, Diamond Resorts NBC
Noon: PGA Tour, Desert Classic Golf
4 p.m.: PGA Champions Tour, Mitsubuishi Electric Golf
Gymnastics, college
Noon: Arizona at Utah Pac-12
Horse racing
1:30 p.m.: Pegasus World Cup Invitational NBC
Mixed Martial Arts
5 p.m.: UFC 257 Prelims ESPN
Rugby
7 a.m.: ASM Clermon Auvergne vs. Bristol Bears NBC Sports
Skiing
1:30 p.m.: FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup NBC Sports
3 p.m.: FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup NBC Sports
Snowboarding
10 p.m: FIS Snowboarding World Cup NBC Sports
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
11 a.m.: Eastern Washington at Northern Colorado 700-AM
4 p.m.: Whitworth at Puget Sound 1230-AM
5 p.m.: Colorado at Washington State 920-AM
7 p.m.: Pacific at (1) Gonzaga 1510-AM
Basketball, college women
2 p.m.: BYU at (20) Gonzaga 94.1-FM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
9 a.m.: Davidson at Massachusetts CBS Sports
11 a.m.: Western Kentucky at Middle Tennessee CBS Sports
1 p.m.: Utah at Washington ESPNU
1 p.m.: Memphis at East Carolina ESPN2
1 p.m.: Nevada at Wyoming CBS Sports
3 p.m.: Boston U. at Lafayette CBS Sports
7 p.m.: San Diego State at Air Force FS1
Basketball, college women
9 a.m.: (16) Indiana at (21) Northwestern ESPN2
9 a.m.: Notre Dame at North Carolina ESPNU
11 a.m.: (12) Kentucky at (25) Tennessee ESPN2
11 a.m.: Marquette at Butler FS1
11 a.m.: Auburn at Alabama ESPNU
Noon: Colorado at (10) Arizona Pac-12
2 p.m.: Washington at (13) Oregon Pac-12
4 p.m.: USC at (5) Stanford Pac-12
Biathlon
8 p.m.: IBU World Cup NBC Sports
Bobsledding/Skeleton
5 p.m.: IBSF World Cup NBC Sports
Bowling
9 a.m.: PBA The Players Championship FS1
Football, NFL playoffs
Noon: NFC Championship, Tampa Bay at Green Bay Fox 28
3:40 p.m.: AFC Championship, Buffalo at Kansas City CBS
Golf
11 a.m.: LPGA Tour, Diamond Resorts Golf
Noon: PGA Tour, Desert Classic Golf
Noon: LPGA Tour, Diamond Resorts NBC
Hockey, NHL
9:30 a.m.: Detroit at Chicago NBC
Skiing
3:30 p.m.: FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup NBC Sports
Horse Racing
1 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races FS1
Luge
6 p.m.: FIL World Cup NBC Sports
Skiing
3:30 p.m.: FIS Alpine World Cup NBC Sports
Snowboarding
7 p.m.: FIS World Cup NBC Sports
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Football, NFL playoffs
Noon: NFC Championship, Tampa Bay at Green Bay 700-AM
3:40 p.m.: AFC Championship, Buffalo at Kansas City 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
