Sports

On the air

UPDATED: Fri., Jan. 22, 2021

Friday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

4 p.m.: Ball State at Ohio CBS Sports

4 p.m.: St. Peter’s at Siena ESPNU

4 p.m.: (7) Michigan at Purdue FS1

6 p.m.: Fresno State at Boise State CBS Sports

6 p.m.: Wisconsin-Milwaukee at Cleveland State ESPN2

6 p.m.: Seton Hall at Butler FS1

8 p.m.: San Diego State at Air Force FS1

Basketball, college women

3 p.m.: Utah at (10) Arizona Pac-12

5 p.m.: Washington State at (13) Oregon Pac-12

7 p.m.: (6) UCLA at (5) Stanford Pac-12

Basketball, NBA

4:45 p.m.: Boston at Philadelphia ESPN

7 p.m.: Denver at Phoenix ESPN

Hockey, college men

5:30 p.m.: Michigan at Notre Dame NBC Sports

Golf

9 a.m.: LPGA Tour, Diamond Resorts Golf

Noon: PGA Tour, Desert Classic Golf

4 p.m.: PGA Champions, Mitsubishi Electric Championship Golf

Gymnastics, college

2:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Michigan ESPNU

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh NHL

Sailing

6 p.m.: America’s Cup NBC Sports

Soccer

4 p.m.: Women’s international friendly, U.S. vs. Colombia ESPN2

Volleyball, college

1 p.m.: Oregon at Washington State Pac-12

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

7 p.m.: Whitworth at Puget Sound 1230-AM

Sports talk

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: Cincinnati at (8) Houston CBS

9 a.m.: (9) Kansas at Oklahoma ESPN

9 a.m.: (23) Connecticut at (11) Creighton Fox 28

9 a.m.: Auburn at South Carolina ESPN2

9 a.m.: Virginia Tech at Syracuse Root

9:30 a.m.: George Mason at St. Joseph’s NBC Sports

11 a.m.: (2) Baylor at Oklahoma State CBS

11 a.m.: SMU at Central Florida ESPNU

11 a.m.: N.C. State at North Carolina ESPN

11 a.m.: Florida at Georgia ESPN2

11:30 a.m.: La Salle at Richmond NBC Sports

11:30 a.m.: Army at Navy CBS Sports

Noon: (20) Clemson at Florida State ABC

1 p.m.: (15) Ohio State at (10) Wisconsin CBS

1 p.m.: (14) West Virginia at Kansas State ESPN2

1 p.m.: Duke at Louisville ESPN

1:30 p.m.: Dayton at Virginia Commonwealth CBS Sports

2 p.m.: (24) UCLA at Stanford Fox 28

3 p.m.: LSU at Kentucky ESPN

4 p.m.: Saint Mary’s at San Francisco CBS Sports

4 p.m.: Santa Clara at Loyola Marymount Root

5 p.m.: USC at California Pac-12

7 p.m.: Pacific at (1) Gonzaga KHQ and SWX

7 p.m.: Pepperdine at BYU ESPN2

7:30 p.m.: Oregon State at (21) Oregon Pac-12

Basketball, college women

2 p.m.: BYU at (20) Gonzaga SWX

3 p.m.: Texas at (24) Iowa State ESPN2

Basketball, NBA

6 p.m.: Golden State at Utah Root (Comcast only)

Golf

10:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour, Diamond Resorts Golf

11:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour, Diamond Resorts NBC

Noon: PGA Tour, Desert Classic Golf

4 p.m.: PGA Champions Tour, Mitsubuishi Electric Golf

Gymnastics, college

Noon: Arizona at Utah Pac-12

Horse racing

1:30 p.m.: Pegasus World Cup Invitational NBC

Mixed Martial Arts

5 p.m.: UFC 257 Prelims ESPN

Rugby

7 a.m.: ASM Clermon Auvergne vs. Bristol Bears NBC Sports

Skiing

1:30 p.m.: FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup NBC Sports

3 p.m.: FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup NBC Sports

Snowboarding

10 p.m: FIS Snowboarding World Cup NBC Sports

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

11 a.m.: Eastern Washington at Northern Colorado 700-AM

4 p.m.: Whitworth at Puget Sound 1230-AM

5 p.m.: Colorado at Washington State 920-AM

7 p.m.: Pacific at (1) Gonzaga 1510-AM

Basketball, college women

2 p.m.: BYU at (20) Gonzaga 94.1-FM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: Davidson at Massachusetts CBS Sports

11 a.m.: Western Kentucky at Middle Tennessee CBS Sports

1 p.m.: Utah at Washington ESPNU

1 p.m.: Memphis at East Carolina ESPN2

1 p.m.: Nevada at Wyoming CBS Sports

3 p.m.: Boston U. at Lafayette CBS Sports

7 p.m.: San Diego State at Air Force FS1

Basketball, college women

9 a.m.: (16) Indiana at (21) Northwestern ESPN2

9 a.m.: Notre Dame at North Carolina ESPNU

11 a.m.: (12) Kentucky at (25) Tennessee ESPN2

11 a.m.: Marquette at Butler FS1

11 a.m.: Auburn at Alabama ESPNU

Noon: Colorado at (10) Arizona Pac-12

2 p.m.: Washington at (13) Oregon Pac-12

4 p.m.: USC at (5) Stanford Pac-12

Biathlon

8 p.m.: IBU World Cup NBC Sports

Bobsledding/Skeleton

5 p.m.: IBSF World Cup NBC Sports

Bowling

9 a.m.: PBA The Players Championship FS1

Football, NFL playoffs

Noon: NFC Championship, Tampa Bay at Green Bay Fox 28

3:40 p.m.: AFC Championship, Buffalo at Kansas City CBS

Golf

11 a.m.: LPGA Tour, Diamond Resorts Golf

Noon: PGA Tour, Desert Classic Golf

Noon: LPGA Tour, Diamond Resorts NBC

Hockey, NHL

9:30 a.m.: Detroit at Chicago NBC

Skiing

3:30 p.m.: FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup NBC Sports

Horse Racing

1 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races FS1

Luge

6 p.m.: FIL World Cup NBC Sports

Skiing

3:30 p.m.: FIS Alpine World Cup NBC Sports

Snowboarding

7 p.m.: FIS World Cup NBC Sports

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Football, NFL playoffs

Noon: NFC Championship, Tampa Bay at Green Bay 700-AM

3:40 p.m.: AFC Championship, Buffalo at Kansas City 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

