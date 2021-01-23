Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Liberty? Or terrorism and lies?

Wednesday’s inauguration of President Biden and Vice President Harris filled me with a strong sense of hope, peace, and healing for our country from the violence and hatred that we’ve experienced the last four years — which even led to five deaths when Trump’s radical right-wing terrorists attempted a coup against our capital and democracy on January 6th.

Now Rob Chase and Bob McCaslin are taking Matt Shea’s (my opinion) terrorist torch to divide our state and name it “Liberty.” Is Spokane Valley the center for alt-right-wing terrorists? I see them parading the same camo garb, assault weapons and flags with hate group logos that were at our nation’s capital on January 6th. I even remember Ozzie Knezovich parroting Trump’s blame on “antifa” last summer with riots here as was done with the terrorists’ violent takeover of the nation’s capital.

George Washington, our country’s first president, overcame incredible odds fighting for the freedom and liberty of our country. For me, he is our country’s symbol of liberty. I choose to keep our state united and feel proud our state is named after our brave first president. I want our country to unite and heal peacefully. Why are terrorists and hate groups in Spokane Valley and surrounding areas being supported?

Janet C. Smith

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430