Liberty? Or terrorism and lies?

Wednesday’s inauguration of President Biden and Vice President Harris filled me with a strong sense of hope, peace, and healing for our country from the violence and hatred that we’ve experienced the last four years — which even led to five deaths when Trump’s radical right-wing terrorists attempted a coup against our capital and democracy on January 6th.

Now Rob Chase and Bob McCaslin are taking Matt Shea’s (my opinion) terrorist torch to divide our state and name it “Liberty.” Is Spokane Valley the center for alt-right-wing terrorists? I see them parading the same camo garb, assault weapons and flags with hate group logos that were at our nation’s capital on January 6th. I even remember Ozzie Knezovich parroting Trump’s blame on “antifa” last summer with riots here as was done with the terrorists’ violent takeover of the nation’s capital.

George Washington, our country’s first president, overcame incredible odds fighting for the freedom and liberty of our country. For me, he is our country’s symbol of liberty. I choose to keep our state united and feel proud our state is named after our brave first president. I want our country to unite and heal peacefully. Why are terrorists and hate groups in Spokane Valley and surrounding areas being supported?

Janet C. Smith

Spokane