Overnight snow flurries in Spokane expected to end Monday morning

About an inch of snow is forecast to dust the Spokane area Sunday evening and into Monday morning, but Spokane has seen far less snow than normal this January, according to the National Weather Service Spokane.

“It is going to be a very light snow,” said Jennifer Simmons, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service Spokane. “We’re expecting very light flurries through the evening and into the morning.”

While Spokane has seen above normal precipitation this month with 2.6 inches recorded at Spokane International Airport, most of that has been rain.

“We got lots of rain, but as far as snowfall for January we have not much snowfall at all,” Simmons said.

A tenth of an inch of snow has been recorded so far this month, just a fraction of the normal 9.2 inches for the first part of January, Simmons said.

The light dusting of snow forecast for the Spokane area Sunday night and into Monday morning likely won’t stick around for long.

“We aren’t looking at any heavy accumulating snow into tomorrow morning,” she said.

Temperatures are forecast for the low-to-mid-30s on Monday and Tuesday, she said. Weather should be mild without much wind or precipitation early in the week.

A new weather system will move into the Spokane area mid-week that could bring snow to north-central and Central Washington, Simmons said.