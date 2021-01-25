Light snow, higher temperatures expected for Spokane area this week

From staff reports

After about an inch of snow fell Sunday into Monday across Spokane, the area could possibly see a few more inches later this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Spokane International Airport recorded 1.4 inches over a 24-hour period, said Greg Koch, a forecaster for the National Weather Service office in Spokane.

“We started (Sunday) with some off-and-on flurries in the morning and had just little amounts of accumulation throughout the afternoon,” Koch said. “The overnight period is when most of the accumulation occurred.”

A potentially foggy, but otherwise uneventful day is expected for Tuesday, Koch said, with most of the precipitation expected for the Idaho Panhandle mountains.

Forecasters, however, are keeping an eye on another system expected to bring a band of light snow across Central Washington and into the Spokane area Tuesday night into Wednesday. Around 1 to 2 inches are forecast for the Spokane area, Koch said, with 4 inches or more possible for areas near Wenatchee, Chelan, Omak and Republic.

Temperatures, meanwhile, are expected to trend slightly higher through the week and into the weekend, Koch said. While Tuesday’s high is forecast to be 32, Koch said temperatures for the rest of the week are expected around the mid-30s.