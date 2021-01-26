Menu
Tue., Jan. 26, 2021
Basketball
College men: Pac-12: Washington State at Colorado, 6 p.m.
College women: Pac-12: Stanford at Washington State, 6:30 p.m.
Golf
College men: Pac-12: Washington State at Arizona Intercollegiate, TBA.
Tennis
College men: Nonconference: Eastern Washington at Washington, 2 p.m.
Volleyball
College: Nonconference: Northwest Nazarene at Eastern Washington, 2 p.m.
Off track betting
Northern Quest Casino & Resort: Horse racing, 9:20 a.m.
