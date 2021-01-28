Difference makers: Drew Timme, Corey Kispert combine for 40 points in easy win

Drew Timme

Timme had a nice first half when GU’s offense was sputtering. San Diego bigs Vladimir Pinchuk and Yavuz Gultekin did little to slow down Timme, who had 13 points at intermission. Timme finished with 21 points on 8-of-13 shooting. He added seven rebounds and two assists.

Corey Kispert

Kispert had a solid night with three 3-pointers and 19 points, essentially matching his season averages. He also grabbed eight rebounds and had a pair of assists. Kispert had four turnovers after committing just 14 in his first 15 games.

That’s a layup 😲 @corey_kispert pic.twitter.com/7pVBtiDdLY — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) January 29, 2021

Turning point





The Zags strung together a 15-0 run after a sleepy first 11 minutes. Timme and Julian Strawther both had five points and Jalen Suggs added a 3-pointer and a steal and assist on Kispert’s dunk. The burst pushed Gonzaga in front 29-19, and the Zags maintained a 40-29 edge at half.