Difference makers: Drew Timme, Corey Kispert combine for 40 points in easy win
UPDATED: Thu., Jan. 28, 2021
Drew Timme
Timme had a nice first half when GU’s offense was sputtering. San Diego bigs Vladimir Pinchuk and Yavuz Gultekin did little to slow down Timme, who had 13 points at intermission. Timme finished with 21 points on 8-of-13 shooting. He added seven rebounds and two assists.
Corey Kispert
Kispert had a solid night with three 3-pointers and 19 points, essentially matching his season averages. He also grabbed eight rebounds and had a pair of assists. Kispert had four turnovers after committing just 14 in his first 15 games.
Turning point
The Zags strung together a 15-0 run after a sleepy first 11 minutes. Timme and Julian Strawther both had five points and Jalen Suggs added a 3-pointer and a steal and assist on Kispert’s dunk. The burst pushed Gonzaga in front 29-19, and the Zags maintained a 40-29 edge at half.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Follow along with the Zags
Subscribe to our Gonzaga Basketball newsletter to stay up with the latest news.