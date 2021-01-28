The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington
Sports

On the Air

Friday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

3:30 p.m.: (22) Saint Louis at Richmond ESPN2

3:30 p.m.: Xavier at Butler FS1

4 p.m.: Ohio at Buffalo ESPNU

5:30 p.m.: Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern ESPN2

6 p.m.: Robert Morris at Wright State ESPNU

6 p.m.: (7) Iowa at Illinois FS1

8 p.m.: CS-Fullerton at CS-Bakersfield ESPNU

8 p.m.: Boise State at Colorado State FS1

Basketball, college women

2 p.m.: (11) Oregon at Utah Pac-12

6 p.m.: Arizona State at (5) UCLA Pac-12

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at New Orleans ESPN

7 p.m.: Dallas at Utah ESPN

Golf

Noon: PGA Tour, Farmers Insurance Open Golf

Gymnastics, college

2 p.m.: Alabama at Kentucky ESPN2

Hockey, NHL

5 p.m.: Columbus at Chicago NHL

Sailing

7 p.m.: America’s Cup NBC Sports

X Games

7:30 p.m.: X Games Aspen 2021 ESPN2

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

8 p.m.: Pacific Lutheran at Whitworth 1230-AM

Basketball, college women

5:30 p.m.: Pacific Luthern at Whitworth 1230-AM

Sports talk

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: (9) Alabama at (24) Oklahoma ESPN

9 a.m.: Providence at Georgetown FS1

9 a.m.: Clemson at Duke ESPN2

9 a.m.: Texas A&M at Kansas State ESPNU

10 a.m.: La Salle at Virginia Commonwealth NBC Sports

11 a.m.: (10) Texas Tech at LSU ESPN2

11 a.m.: Florida at (11) West Virginia ESPN

11 a.m.: TCU at (12) Missouri ESPNU

11:30 a.m.: Utah at Colorado Pac-12

Noon: (3) Villanova at Seton Hall Fox 28

Noon: Weber State at Idaho SWX

1 p.m.: Auburn at (2) Baylor ESPN

1 p.m.: Central Florida at Wichita State ESPNU

1 p.m.: Rhode Island at Dayton CBS Sports

1 p.m.: Arkansas at Oklahoma State ESPN2

2 p.m.: California at Arizona Pac-12

2 p.m.: Robert Morris at Wright State ESPNU

2 p.m.: Loyola Marymount at San Diego Root

2:30 p.m.: Oregon at USC Fox 28

2:30 p.m.: Xavier at Butler FS1

3 p.m.: (15) Kansas at (18) Tennessee ESPN

3 p.m.: San Francisco at BYU CBS Sports

3 p.m.: Iowa State at Mississippi State ESPN2

4 p.m.: Oregon State at (23) UCLA Pac-12

5 p.m.: (1) Gonzaga at Pepperdine ESPN2

5 p.m.: (5) Texas at Kentucky ESPN

5 p.m.: (17) Creighton at DePaul CBS Sports

6:30 p.m.: Utah at Colorado Pac-12

7 p.m.: Stanford at Arizona State ESPN2

7 p.m.: Wyoming at San Diego State CBS Sports

Basketball, college women

11 a.m.: Georgetown at Creighton FS1

Basketball, NBA

5:30 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Boston ABC

Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour, Farmers Insurance Open Golf

Noon: PGA Tour, Farmers Insurance Open CBS

Horse racing

11 a.m.: America’s Day at the Races FS1

Soccer

4:25 a.m.: Newcastle United at Everton NBC Sports

6:55 a.m.: Burnley at Chelsea NBC Sports

9:30 a.m.: Manchester United at Arsenal NBC

7 p.m.: Toluca at Tijuana FS1

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

Noon: Weber State at Idaho 700-AM

5 p.m.: (1) Gonzaga at Pepperdine 1510-AM

5 p.m.: Pacific Lutheran at Whitworth 1230-AM

Basketball, college women

1 p.m.: (18) Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s 94.1-FM

2:30 p.m.: Pacific Luthern at Whitworth 1230-AM

Basketball, NBA

5 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Boston 700-AM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

10 a.m.: SMU at (6) Houston ESPN

10 a.m.: Michigan State at (13) Ohio State CBS

Noon: Loyola-Chicago at Missouri State CBS Sports

12:30 p.m.: St. John’s at Marquette Fox 28

1 p.m.: Sam Houston State at Stephen F. Austin ESPNU

2 p.m.: Colgate at Holy Cross CBS Sports

3 p.m.: Northern Iowa at Southern Illinois ESPNU

5 p.m.: Washington State at Washington Pac-12

6:30 p.m.: UNLV at Nevada FS1

Basketball, college women

9 a.m.: Temple at Tulane ESPNU

10 a.m.: (3) Connecticut at (17) DePaul Fox 28

11 a.m.: (11) Oregon at Colorado Pac-12

11 a.m.: Florida at (20) Tennessee ESPNU

1 p.m.: (6) Stanford at Washington Pac-12

1 p.m.: (9) Baylor at Iowa State ESPN2

Basketball, NBA

12:30 p.m.: Utah at Denver Root (Comcast only)

Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour, Farmers Insurance Open Golf

Noon: PGA Tour, Farmers Insurance Open CBS

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

11 a.m.: Sacramento State at Eastern Washington 700-AM

5 p.m.: Washington State at Washington 920-AM

All events are subject to change.

