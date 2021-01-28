On the Air
Friday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
3:30 p.m.: (22) Saint Louis at Richmond ESPN2
3:30 p.m.: Xavier at Butler FS1
4 p.m.: Ohio at Buffalo ESPNU
5:30 p.m.: Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern ESPN2
6 p.m.: Robert Morris at Wright State ESPNU
6 p.m.: (7) Iowa at Illinois FS1
8 p.m.: CS-Fullerton at CS-Bakersfield ESPNU
8 p.m.: Boise State at Colorado State FS1
Basketball, college women
2 p.m.: (11) Oregon at Utah Pac-12
6 p.m.: Arizona State at (5) UCLA Pac-12
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at New Orleans ESPN
7 p.m.: Dallas at Utah ESPN
Golf
Noon: PGA Tour, Farmers Insurance Open Golf
Gymnastics, college
2 p.m.: Alabama at Kentucky ESPN2
Hockey, NHL
5 p.m.: Columbus at Chicago NHL
Sailing
7 p.m.: America’s Cup NBC Sports
X Games
7:30 p.m.: X Games Aspen 2021 ESPN2
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
8 p.m.: Pacific Lutheran at Whitworth 1230-AM
Basketball, college women
5:30 p.m.: Pacific Luthern at Whitworth 1230-AM
Sports talk
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
9 a.m.: (9) Alabama at (24) Oklahoma ESPN
9 a.m.: Providence at Georgetown FS1
9 a.m.: Clemson at Duke ESPN2
9 a.m.: Texas A&M at Kansas State ESPNU
10 a.m.: La Salle at Virginia Commonwealth NBC Sports
11 a.m.: (10) Texas Tech at LSU ESPN2
11 a.m.: Florida at (11) West Virginia ESPN
11 a.m.: TCU at (12) Missouri ESPNU
11:30 a.m.: Utah at Colorado Pac-12
Noon: (3) Villanova at Seton Hall Fox 28
Noon: Weber State at Idaho SWX
1 p.m.: Auburn at (2) Baylor ESPN
1 p.m.: Central Florida at Wichita State ESPNU
1 p.m.: Rhode Island at Dayton CBS Sports
1 p.m.: Arkansas at Oklahoma State ESPN2
2 p.m.: California at Arizona Pac-12
2 p.m.: Robert Morris at Wright State ESPNU
2 p.m.: Loyola Marymount at San Diego Root
2:30 p.m.: Oregon at USC Fox 28
2:30 p.m.: Xavier at Butler FS1
3 p.m.: (15) Kansas at (18) Tennessee ESPN
3 p.m.: San Francisco at BYU CBS Sports
3 p.m.: Iowa State at Mississippi State ESPN2
4 p.m.: Oregon State at (23) UCLA Pac-12
5 p.m.: (1) Gonzaga at Pepperdine ESPN2
5 p.m.: (5) Texas at Kentucky ESPN
5 p.m.: (17) Creighton at DePaul CBS Sports
6:30 p.m.: Utah at Colorado Pac-12
7 p.m.: Stanford at Arizona State ESPN2
7 p.m.: Wyoming at San Diego State CBS Sports
Basketball, college women
11 a.m.: Georgetown at Creighton FS1
Basketball, NBA
5:30 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Boston ABC
Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour, Farmers Insurance Open Golf
Noon: PGA Tour, Farmers Insurance Open CBS
Horse racing
11 a.m.: America’s Day at the Races FS1
Soccer
4:25 a.m.: Newcastle United at Everton NBC Sports
6:55 a.m.: Burnley at Chelsea NBC Sports
9:30 a.m.: Manchester United at Arsenal NBC
7 p.m.: Toluca at Tijuana FS1
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
Noon: Weber State at Idaho 700-AM
5 p.m.: (1) Gonzaga at Pepperdine 1510-AM
5 p.m.: Pacific Lutheran at Whitworth 1230-AM
Basketball, college women
1 p.m.: (18) Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s 94.1-FM
2:30 p.m.: Pacific Luthern at Whitworth 1230-AM
Basketball, NBA
5 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Boston 700-AM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
10 a.m.: SMU at (6) Houston ESPN
10 a.m.: Michigan State at (13) Ohio State CBS
Noon: Loyola-Chicago at Missouri State CBS Sports
12:30 p.m.: St. John’s at Marquette Fox 28
1 p.m.: Sam Houston State at Stephen F. Austin ESPNU
2 p.m.: Colgate at Holy Cross CBS Sports
3 p.m.: Northern Iowa at Southern Illinois ESPNU
5 p.m.: Washington State at Washington Pac-12
6:30 p.m.: UNLV at Nevada FS1
Basketball, college women
9 a.m.: Temple at Tulane ESPNU
10 a.m.: (3) Connecticut at (17) DePaul Fox 28
11 a.m.: (11) Oregon at Colorado Pac-12
11 a.m.: Florida at (20) Tennessee ESPNU
1 p.m.: (6) Stanford at Washington Pac-12
1 p.m.: (9) Baylor at Iowa State ESPN2
Basketball, NBA
12:30 p.m.: Utah at Denver Root (Comcast only)
Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour, Farmers Insurance Open Golf
Noon: PGA Tour, Farmers Insurance Open CBS
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
11 a.m.: Sacramento State at Eastern Washington 700-AM
5 p.m.: Washington State at Washington 920-AM
All events are subject to change.
