Things to do in Spokane: Jan. 29-Feb. 5

Stage Left Theater Presents: “An Iliad,” A Virtual One-Person Production – Part of the Alone Together series of one-person productions in 2021. “An Iliad,” by Lisa Peterson and Dennis O’Hare, is a modern-day retelling of Homer’s classic. Poetry and humor, the ancient tale of the Trojan War and the modern world collide in this captivating theatrical experience. Directed by Susan Hardie; starring Robert Tombari as the Poet. Friday through Feb. 7. Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows at 7 p.m.; Sunday shows at 2 p.m. Get tickets and details at stagelefttheater.org. $20 general admission; $15 student, senior and military. (509) 838-9727.

Virtual Reading of “Her Sister” – Presented by University of Idaho. “Her Sister” explores identity in the face of loss and meaning in suffering though the mind and memory of Margot Frank, the older sister of perhaps the most famous Holocaust victim, Anne Frank. Appearing are Tylor Telford, Zach Haas, Lauren Welch, Emma Blonda, Victoria Zenner and Emily Nunes, all students in the College of Letters, Arts and Social Sciences. Directed by Jennifer Hughes. Visit uidaho.edu/class/theatre for tickets and information. Friday and Saturday, 6 p.m.; Sunday, 2 p.m. Free. (208) 885-6465.

Virtual Lecture: “Who Speaks for the Trees? The Movement for the Right of Nature” – Thomas Linzey, an environmental lawyer with the Center for Democratic and Environmental Rights, discusses a new movement for environmental protection that recognizes enforceable legal rights for nature and ecosystems. Visit gonzaga.edu/envsevents for the Zoom link. Friday, Noon. Free.

Virtual Wine Class – A weekly wine class hosted by Rocket Market’s Kevin Murphy. Four to five bottles of wine are provided with each week’s class for tasting from home, available for pickup at 2 p.m. on the day of the class. Each week features a new theme to discuss, and wine, beer or cider makers or other experts are often in attendance as guest speakers. Visit rocketmarket.com to register and receive a Zoom link via email. Friday, 7 p.m. $60.

Getting Started With Essential Oils – Learn how essential oils work to manage stress and deal with sleep problems, as well as how they are produced. Available Saturdays, 11 a.m.-noon or Wednesdays, 6-8 p.m. through May. The Holiday Inn Express, 9220 E. Mission Ave., Spokane Valley. Free. (509) 927-7100.

German Club Sauerbraten Take Out Dinner – Marinated roast beef, red cabbage, dumplings and dessert. Curbside service from 4-6 p.m. Call (509) 954-6964 or email reservations@germanamericansociety-spokane.org to make reservations. Saturday. German American Hall, 25 W. Third St. $20. (509) 747-0004.

Eastern Washington Legislative Conference Virtual Presentation – Presented via Zoom. Keynote speaker Walter Kendricks, pastor of Morning Star Baptist Church, presents, “Beyond Words: Doing Justice.” Panelists will respond. Moderated by Gen Heywood, pastor of Veradale United Church of Christ, the panelists are Kiantha Duncan, NAACP Spokane president; Phil Misner, assistant to the bishop of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America Northwest Intermountain Synod; Chalo Martinez, Catholic deacon; and Margo Hill, attorney and leader in the Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women movement. Workshops will discuss environmental, budget and revenue issues, police reform, public health and racism, immigration and housing. Between workshops is a “Legislative Briefing” on bills led by Paul of FAN, Jessica of Earth Ministry and Donna Christensen of Washington State Catholic Conference. Email event@figtree.org or visit thefigtree.org to register. Saturday, 8:50 a.m.-1 p.m. $20 individual; $15 individuals registering in groups of five. (509) 535-1813.

Lifeways Workshop: Two-Day Plateau Basketry Workshop – A two-day, hands-on workshop suitable for children ages 15 and older and adults. Led by a member of the Coeur d’Alene Tribe. Saturday, Noon. Coeur d’Alene Casino, 37914 S. Nukwalqw St., Worley, Idaho. $160. (800) 523-2464.

Grain-Free, Low-Carb Breads – Learn how to make grain-free Irish soda bread and lemon blueberry scones. Saturday, 1-3 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

Days of Decadence Online Chocolate Festival – The festival launches Sunday with a shopping and entertainment guide published in The Spokesman-Review. Monday through Wednesday is a three-day virtual event with sessions highlighting locally made chocolate and other treats. The 72-hour virtual showroom features vendor booths with videos, exclusive offers and information. Visit hopin.com/events/days-of-decadence for a full schedule of events and vendors. Free. (509) 459-5095.

Valentine’s Dinner Kit – Served cold, ready to heat at home. Serves two. This multi-course dinner includes focaccia loaf, Italian greens, Steak Fiorentina with garlic-herb butter, shrimp scampi, rigatoni porcini gratin, creamy rose petal truffles and hazelnut truffles. Order before Thursday to guarantee availability. Curbside pickup available Feb. 13, noon-6 p.m. Visit commellini.com to order. Call 509-466-0667 or email info@commelliniestate.com with questions. Commellini Estate, 14715 N. Dartford Drive. $150. (509) 466-0667.

WSU Virtual Lecture: “Freedom Songs: Black American Music as Protest” – Lecture presented by Dawn Norfleet. Part of the “Music: A Mosaic of Experiences” series. Visit the WSU Pullman Music YouTube channel to watch. Tuesday, 7:30-9 p.m. Free. (509) 335-7696.

Riverfront’s Winter Farmers Market – Located at the Pavilion Central Plaza. Featuring local vendors such as Big Barn Brewing, Browning Beef, Commellini Estate, Functional Pottery, Marketplace Botanicals, Great Harvest, Highland Honey, Increditruck, K2 Greens, Liberty Cider, Mama Torrez, Sweets by Sarah K, Swell Coffee, the Scone Ranger and more. Wednesday, 3-7 p.m. Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard St. Free. (509) 625-6601.

Italian Wine Dinner – Five courses with wine pairings featuring citrus-grilled octopus, thyme-grilled crostini with roasted fennel jam, “Sunday Gravy” pork shank, pork belly and Italian sausage red sauce with pappardelle, slow roasted filet mignon and hazelnut and cocoa panna cotta. Cocktails available 30 minutes before dinner. Wednesday, 6-10 p.m. DISH at Dovery Bay Cafe, 651 Lakeshore Ave., Dover, Idaho. $99. (208) 265-6467.