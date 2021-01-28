This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Tribune News Service (TNS)

Bestsellers

From Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “The Invisible Life of Addie Larue,” V.E. Schwab (Tor)

2: “The Vanishing Half,” Brit Bennett (Riverhead)

3. “Neighbors,” Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

4. “Before She Disappeared,” Lisa Gardner (Dutton)

5. “The Return,” Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)

6. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig (Viking)

7. “The Push,” Ashley Audrain (Viking/Dorman)

8. “A Time for Mercy,” John Grisham (Doubleday)

9. “Deadly Cross,” James Patterson (Little, Brown)

10. “Ready Player Two,” Ernest Cline (Ballantine)

Nonfiction

1. “A Promised Land,” Barack Obama (Crown)

2. “Keep Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age,” Sanjay Gupta (Simon & Schuster)

3. “Greenlights,” Matthew McConaughey (Crown)

4. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents,” Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)

5. “Forgiving What You Can’t Forget: Discover How to Move On, Make Peace with Painful Memories, and Create a Life That’s Beautiful Again,” Lysa TerKeurst (Nelson)

6. “Untamed,” Glennon Doyle (Dial)

7. “Fast This Way: Burn Fat, Heal Inflammation, and Eat Like the High-Performing Human You Were Meant to Be,” Dave Asprey (Harper Wave)

8. “Rebuilding Milo: The Lifter’s Guide to Fixing Common Injuries and Building a Strong Foundation for Enhancing Performance,” Aaron Horschig (Victory Belt)

9. “Magnolia Table, Volume 2: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering,” Joanna Gaines (Morrow)

10. “A Swim in a Pond in the Rain: In Which Four Russians Give a Master Class on Writing, Reading, and Life,” George Saunders (Random House)