Support our kids

We will likely never quantify the exact toll the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on us. And as we begin the arduous task of rebuilding, it becomes abundantly clear that some losses can never be recouped. But as we move forward, there are things we do control. Chief among these is the quality of education we provide our children.

Heading into the 2020-21 school year, experts predicted students would learn less than 70% of what they would normally. While the herculean efforts of teachers and staff to transition to online platforms, as well as the sacrifices of parents and students themselves, have blunted the worst of this, there is no denying that students will be left wanting at year’s end. And, as is all too often the case, the consequences will fall unevenly on working families.

Voting in favor of the Spokane Public Schools replacement levy on February 9th is a crucial first step towards closing the educational gap and making sure our children do not fall behind. Now is the worst possible time to tie our teachers’ hands as they try to get students back on track. The levy will fund crucial support services that will help students grapple with the consequences of this last year. It will also keep Spokane students competitive, by ensuring smaller class sizes, state of the art technology, and advanced placement courses.

Please vote yes on the levy. We owe our children at least this much.

Liliya Ambartsumyan

Spokane