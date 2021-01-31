The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Sunday, January 31, 2021  Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Cloudy 42° Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

Days of Decadence

❤ Share Joy ❤ Treat Yourself ❤ Shop Local
News >  Spokane

Eldon Lloyd Walton

UPDATED: Sun., Jan. 31, 2021

Eldon Walton (Courtesy of the family)
Eldon Walton (Courtesy of the family)
By Shawn Vestal The Spokesman-Review
Eldon Walton (Courtesy of the family)
Eldon Walton (Courtesy of the family)

Born in Newberg, Oregon, Eldon Lloyd Walton graduated from high school in Hood River, Oregon, and served in the Army during the Korean War – playing the French horn in the Army Band and working as a typist in Korea.

He returned to Oregon, where he married and had a son, working in a variety of jobs until he settled into sales. Years later, when he was again single, he reconnected with a former girlfriend from his teen years, Lois. She had been raising six boys as a single mom; they were married and moved to Eugene, and then later to Spokane, where he retired from his last job as branch manager at Airflow Systems. He stayed busy in retirement, including working as a parking garage attendant at the Davenport Hotel.

Walt, as he was known, stopped working 10 years ago to take care of Lois, who was suffering from dementia. He also had Parkinson’s disease, though his symptoms had remained relatively mild. They moved together into the Spokane Veterans Home in 2019.

He contracted COVID-19 and died May 8, in the bed next to Lois. He was 90.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Spokane