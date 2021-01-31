By Shawn Vestal The Spokesman-Review

Born in Newberg, Oregon, Eldon Lloyd Walton graduated from high school in Hood River, Oregon, and served in the Army during the Korean War – playing the French horn in the Army Band and working as a typist in Korea.

He returned to Oregon, where he married and had a son, working in a variety of jobs until he settled into sales. Years later, when he was again single, he reconnected with a former girlfriend from his teen years, Lois. She had been raising six boys as a single mom; they were married and moved to Eugene, and then later to Spokane, where he retired from his last job as branch manager at Airflow Systems. He stayed busy in retirement, including working as a parking garage attendant at the Davenport Hotel.

Walt, as he was known, stopped working 10 years ago to take care of Lois, who was suffering from dementia. He also had Parkinson’s disease, though his symptoms had remained relatively mild. They moved together into the Spokane Veterans Home in 2019.

He contracted COVID-19 and died May 8, in the bed next to Lois. He was 90.