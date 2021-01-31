By Shawn Vestal The Spokesman-Review

Emily Geuvarra Bozzi was born in the Philippines, and grew up in the town of Agdangan. She earned her bachelor’s degree in education from Luzonian University; she married Vince in 1987, and moved to Spokane shortly thereafter.

She and Vince had one son, and were partners in business as well. She was president of sales and co-publisher of Bozzi Media; the couple also had a restaurant and catering business, and were widely known as a host of events such as their Best of the City gatherings and magazine launch parties. Her friends remember her for an abundant energy and appetite for life – she would jump into an icy lake for the Polar Bear Plunge and from an airplane on a skydiving adventure with friends.

The Bozzis had continued hosting events during the pandemic, as recently as November. Vince’s sister, Angie, said that people could honor them by focusing on safety and taking the virus seriously.

“We all feel more strongly than ever how important that is,” she said. “I know that they would feel the same way on how to be careful and take it more seriously.”