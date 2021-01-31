On the air
Sun., Jan. 31, 2021
Monday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
4 p.m.: Duke at Miami ESPN
6 p.m.: Oklahoma at Texas Tech ESPN
6 p.m.: NC Central at Howard ESPN2
Basketball, college women
2 p.m.: TBA ESPN2
4 p.m.: NC State at Louisville ESPN2
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers NBC Sports
Sailing
7:30 p.m.: America’s Cup NBC Sports
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
11 a.m.: Sacramento St. at Eastern Washington 700-AM
Sports Talk
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
6 p.m.: EWU Basketball Coaches Show 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
