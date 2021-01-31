By Shawn Vestal The Spokesman-Review

Robert Earl Brandvold met his future wife, Elva Joyce, when they were in the second grade in St. Maries.

He began working on the railroad there as a young man, and when the engines went from steam to electric power, he and Elva moved to Spokane, where he continued to work with steam power at the Steam Plant and eventually at Sacred Heart hospital. He worked there for more than 30 years as an engineer in the boiler room, until his retirement in 1993.

“Everywhere he went,” said his son, Terry, “he worked in steam.”

He and Elva were married for 57 years, raising two sons in Spokane. He also trained horses at Playfair for many years, and was a Model-T aficionado.

He died Aug. 6 at age 90.