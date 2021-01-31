The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Sunday, January 31, 2021  Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Cloudy 42° Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

Days of Decadence

❤ Share Joy ❤ Treat Yourself ❤ Shop Local
News >  Spokane

Swanda Jean Wimett

UPDATED: Sun., Jan. 31, 2021

Swanda Wimett (Courtesy of the family)
Swanda Wimett (Courtesy of the family)
By Shawn Vestal The Spokesman-Review
Swanda Wimett (Courtesy of the family)
Swanda Wimett (Courtesy of the family)

Born in Missoula, Swanda Jean Wimett moved to Spokane with her husband, Ken, and their three daughters in 1973. She worked as an aide at Valley General Hospital and then at Damon Orthodontics until 2001.

“She had an uncanny ability to remember everyone’s names,” her obituary said. “Hundreds of Dwight Damon’s patients will remember her fondly.”

Swanda and Ken loved to play bridge, and were members of many bridge groups. When they retired, they became snowbirds, traveling in the winters to the Happy Trails Resort in Surprise, Arizona, where they golfed and made many friends.

Swanda and Ken worked at the restaurant there, and she wrote a monthly newsletter called “Chuckwagon Chatter.” They celebrated their 50th and 60th wedding anniversaries in Surprise.

After Ken died in 2018, Swanda moved to Brookdale Park Place, where she wrote a newsletter called “The Park Place Post.” Her health declined, and she moved into assisted living. She was hospitalized with COVID-19, and died Dec. 21, at age 82.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Spokane