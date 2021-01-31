By Shawn Vestal The Spokesman-Review

Born in Missoula, Swanda Jean Wimett moved to Spokane with her husband, Ken, and their three daughters in 1973. She worked as an aide at Valley General Hospital and then at Damon Orthodontics until 2001.

“She had an uncanny ability to remember everyone’s names,” her obituary said. “Hundreds of Dwight Damon’s patients will remember her fondly.”

Swanda and Ken loved to play bridge, and were members of many bridge groups. When they retired, they became snowbirds, traveling in the winters to the Happy Trails Resort in Surprise, Arizona, where they golfed and made many friends.

Swanda and Ken worked at the restaurant there, and she wrote a monthly newsletter called “Chuckwagon Chatter.” They celebrated their 50th and 60th wedding anniversaries in Surprise.

After Ken died in 2018, Swanda moved to Brookdale Park Place, where she wrote a newsletter called “The Park Place Post.” Her health declined, and she moved into assisted living. She was hospitalized with COVID-19, and died Dec. 21, at age 82.