MacDonald-Miller Facility Solutions opens Spokane office

MacDonald-Miller Facility Solutions has opened an office in Spokane to serve the growing health care and data center markets.

The Spokane office, 818 W. Riverside Ave., Suite 415, serves businesses based in North Idaho and Eastern Washington. The company’s office in Kennewick provides service to businesses in the Tri-Cities, Yakima and Eastern Oregon, according to a news release.

MacDonald-Miller Facility Solutions, headquartered in Seattle, specializes in heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems. It also provides mechanical repairs, construction services and control automation for new and existing buildings. The company has 10 locations in the Northwest.