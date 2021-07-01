MacDonald-Miller Facility Solutions opens Spokane office
Thu., July 1, 2021
MacDonald-Miller Facility Solutions has opened an office in Spokane to serve the growing health care and data center markets.
The Spokane office, 818 W. Riverside Ave., Suite 415, serves businesses based in North Idaho and Eastern Washington. The company’s office in Kennewick provides service to businesses in the Tri-Cities, Yakima and Eastern Oregon, according to a news release.
MacDonald-Miller Facility Solutions, headquartered in Seattle, specializes in heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems. It also provides mechanical repairs, construction services and control automation for new and existing buildings. The company has 10 locations in the Northwest.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.