Spokane Valley Tech second semester honor roll
Thu., July 1, 2021
12th Grade
4.0 – Adam George, David House, Hailey Kinerson, Alyssa Kudrna, Tyler Lambert, Andrew Schafer, Cooper Wharton
3.5 and above – Brock Castillo, Madison Craner, Nicholas Dawson, Greer Greenup, Ely Hogberg, Kiara Jenkins, Chloe Moore, Reid Plowman, Samuel Profit, Calvin Ruffner, Alex Sindledecker, Eli Stachofsky, Taige Tews, Alex Tracy, Rein Wehrman
11th Grade
4.0 – Owen Andreasen, Nikko Brovick, Emily Johnson, Gavin McAllister, Aidan Scott, Abigail Staben, Siena Stewart
3.5 and above – Gregory Allen, Johnathan Cadwallader, Shelbi Fuller, Austin Gainey, Ashlynn Huttenmaier, Sydney Lamb, Dominic Johnson, Dakota Parrish, Aria Vogel
10th Grade
4.0 – Tyler Agnew, Brenen Breckenridge, Lincoln Carter, Matthew Claypool, Saxton Schultz, William Shoffner, Christian Smilden, Jason Todd
3.5 and above – Greyson Aikins, Christian Baldwin, Mason Bray, Chloe Brooks, Cameron Carson, Teagan Cummings, Isaac Darling, Max Dillon, Cooper Driskell, Jack Duckett, Peyton Fischer, Alexander Gordeyev, Nessa Greenup, Katherine Kautzman, Cason Lam, Donovan Lorenzen, Suzanna Osborn, Phillip Major, Keegan Phillips, Gunner Schmerer, Joshua Sellberg, Sydney Windhorst
9th grade
4.0 – Aiden Hall, Walker Jones, Jashanpreet Kang, James McConnell, Lucy Moore, Christian Sander, Alexandria Smith, Ethan Swatzell, Vincent Westerlund-Floyd, Ruven Zubenko.
3.5 and above – Kaelan Conroy, Sabrie Culver, Nicholas Danzer, Jakihas Davis, Ashton Duckett, Peter Erickson, Austin Hania, Lily Jackin, Ashlyn Lackey, Chance Lalonde, Aiden McArdle, Logan McMaster, Finnegan Scott, Karis Townley, Mathew Wasson, Bradyn White-Hall
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.