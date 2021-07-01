Spokane’s Bowl and Pitcher named one of best running trails in the U.S.

Spokane’s Bowl and Pitcher trailhead and its accompanying trails were named one of the best running areas in the U.S. by Men’s Journal.

No. 5 of 15, in fact.

The No. 1 area was Discovery Trail in Long Beach Peninsula, Washington.

It’s a completely arbitrary ranking but hey, we’ll take it. Plus, the photo in the Men’s Journal article was taken by the Spokesman-Review’s very own Libby Kamrowski.

In particular, Men’s Journal highlights the suspension bridge and notes that the variety of trails offer something for all types of runners.

“It’s an excellent choice for any level of runner in the spring, summer, and early fall (when snow comes, try snowshoeing here),” the article states.

For more information on hiking, biking or other recreation in the 9,194-acre park visit parks.state.wa.us/573/Riverside.