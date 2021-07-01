The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  Outdoors

Spokane’s Bowl and Pitcher named one of best running trails in the U.S.

UPDATED: Thu., July 1, 2021

The 216-foot span over the Spokane River at the Bowl and Pitcher in Riverside State Park is the only suspension bridge in Washington’s state park system.  (RICH LANDERS/FOR THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
By Eli Francovich elif@spokesman.com(509) 459-5508
Spokane’s Bowl and Pitcher trailhead and its accompanying trails were named one of the best running areas in the U.S. by Men’s Journal.

No. 5 of 15, in fact.

The No. 1 area was Discovery Trail in Long Beach Peninsula, Washington.

It’s a completely arbitrary ranking but hey, we’ll take it. Plus, the photo in the Men’s Journal article was taken by the Spokesman-Review’s very own Libby Kamrowski.

In particular, Men’s Journal highlights the suspension bridge and notes that the variety of trails offer something for all types of runners.

“It’s an excellent choice for any level of runner in the spring, summer, and early fall (when snow comes, try snowshoeing here),” the article states. 

For more information on hiking, biking or other recreation in the 9,194-acre park visit parks.state.wa.us/573/Riverside

