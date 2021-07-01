This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Tribune News Service (TNS)

Bestsellers

From Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “The President’s Daughter: A Thriller,” Bill Clinton and James Patterson (Little, Brown and Knopf)

2. “The Last Thing He Told Me: A Novel,” Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

3. “Malibu Rising: A Novel,” Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

4. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig (Viking)

5. “Golden Girl,” Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

6. “Sooley: A Novel,” John Grisham (Doubleday)

7. “The Maidens,” Alex Michaelides (Celadon)

8. “The Four Winds: A Novel,” Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

9. “Project Hail Mary,” Andy Weir (Ballantine)

10. “Tom Clancy: Target Acquired (A Jack Ryan Jr. Novel),” Don Bentley (Putnam)

Nonfiction

1. “Speechless: Controlling Words, Controlling Minds,” Michael Knowles (Regnery)

2. “Killing the Mob: The Fight Against Organized Crime in America,” Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s)

3. “The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation and the Longest Night of the Second World War,” Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)

4. “Greenlights,” Matthew McConaughey (Crown)

5. “People Operations: Automate HR, Design a Great Employee Experience and Unleash Your Workforce,” Jay Fulcher (Wiley)

6. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents,” Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)

7. “What Happened to You? Conversations on Trauma, Resilience and Healing,” Bruce D. Perry and Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron/Oprah)

8. “Chasing Failure: How Falling Short Sets You Up for Success,” Ryan Leak (Thomas Nelson)

9. “The Anthropocene Reviewed (Signed Edition): Essays on a Human-Centered Planet,” John Green (Dutton)

10. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir,” Michelle Zauner (Knopf)