The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Clear Day 91° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

Boston 1, Oakland 0

UPDATED: Sun., July 4, 2021

 

BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals33160111 
Hernández cf401000.241
Verdugo rf312010.277
Martinez dh401001.303
Devers 3b401000.285
Vázquez c400001.257
Gonzalez ss400004.206
Santana lf400001.167
Dalbec 1b301001.216
Chavis 2b300003.207

 

OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals31040311 
Kemp 2b401002.261
Andrus ss400001.228
Olson 1b301011.283
Bolt pr000000.125
Chapman 3b401000.229
Lowrie dh300012.250
Laureano cf300011.234
Brown rf400002.191
Pinder lf300001.211
Garcia c200001.215
Murphy ph-c101000.225

 

Boston000001000—160
Oakland000000000—041

a-singled for Garcia in the 8th.

1-ran for Olson in the 9th.

E—Andrus (10). LOB—Boston 6, Oakland 7. 2B—Verdugo 2 (17), Devers (25). SB—Laureano (9), Bolt (1).

Runners left in scoring position—Boston 3 (Martinez, Santana); Oakland 5 (Lowrie, Brown 2, Andrus). RISP—Boston 1 for 6; Oakland 0 for 6.

Runners moved up—Devers. GIDP—Devers.

DP—Oakland 1 (Kemp, Andrus, Olson).

 

BostonIP HRERBBSONPERA
Pivetta W,7-37 2002101014.09
Whitlock H,81 10000131.54
Barnes S,19-231 10011332.68
OaklandIP HRERBBSONPERA
Kaprielian L,4-37 511110972.84
Petit1 0000053.09
Guerra 2-310001113.86
Romo 1-30000044.55

Inherited runners-scored—Romo 1-0. WP—Whitlock.

Umpires—Home, Dave Rackley; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Dan Bellino.

T—2:52. A—13,070 (46,847).

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Most read stories