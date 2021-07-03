Boston 1, Oakland 0
UPDATED: Sun., July 4, 2021
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|1
|6
|0
|1
|11
|Hernández cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Verdugo rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.277
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.303
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Gonzalez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.206
|Santana lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Dalbec 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Chavis 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.207
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|0
|4
|0
|3
|11
|Kemp 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.283
|Bolt pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Lowrie dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.250
|Laureano cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.234
|Brown rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.191
|Pinder lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Garcia c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|Murphy ph-c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Boston
|000
|001
|000—1
|6
|0
|Oakland
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|1
a-singled for Garcia in the 8th.
1-ran for Olson in the 9th.
E—Andrus (10). LOB—Boston 6, Oakland 7. 2B—Verdugo 2 (17), Devers (25). SB—Laureano (9), Bolt (1).
Runners left in scoring position—Boston 3 (Martinez, Santana); Oakland 5 (Lowrie, Brown 2, Andrus). RISP—Boston 1 for 6; Oakland 0 for 6.
Runners moved up—Devers. GIDP—Devers.
DP—Oakland 1 (Kemp, Andrus, Olson).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pivetta W,7-3
|7
|2
|0
|0
|2
|10
|101
|4.09
|Whitlock H,8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|1.54
|Barnes S,19-23
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|2.68
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kaprielian L,4-3
|7
|5
|1
|1
|1
|10
|97
|2.84
|Petit
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3.09
|Guerra
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.86
|Romo
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4.55
Inherited runners-scored—Romo 1-0. WP—Whitlock.
Umpires—Home, Dave Rackley; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Dan Bellino.
T—2:52. A—13,070 (46,847).
