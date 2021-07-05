Correction
UPDATED: Mon., July 5, 2021
Wrong cost for WSDOT trail
Monday’s Getting There column misstated the cost of the Washington State Department of Transportation’s project to build the Children of the Sun Trail from Columbia Avenue to the Spokane River. The cost is about $15 million.
