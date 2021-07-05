On the Air
UPDATED: Mon., July 5, 2021
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
4 p.m.: Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets ESPN
7 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Seattle ESPN, Root
Basketball, NBA Finals
6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Phoenix ABC
Cycling
3:30 a.m. (Wednesday): UCI: Tour de France NBC Sports
Golf
2:30 p.m.: The Match: Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady vs. Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers TBS, TNT, TRU
Soccer, men
11:30 a.m.: Euros 2021: Italy vs. Spain ESPN
6 p.m.: Copa América: Argentina vs. Colombia FS1
Tennis
5 a.m.: WTA: Wimbledon ESPN/ESPN2
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700 AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700 AM
Baseball, High-A West
7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Vancouver 103.5 FM
Baseball, MLB
6 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Seattle 700 AM
All events subject to change
