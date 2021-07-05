The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

UPDATED: Mon., July 5, 2021

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

4 p.m.: Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets ESPN

7 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Seattle ESPN, Root

Basketball, NBA Finals

6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Phoenix ABC

Cycling

3:30 a.m. (Wednesday): UCI: Tour de France NBC Sports

Golf

2:30 p.m.: The Match: Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady vs. Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers TBS, TNT, TRU

Soccer, men

11:30 a.m.: Euros 2021: Italy vs. Spain ESPN

6 p.m.: Copa América: Argentina vs. Colombia FS1

Tennis

5 a.m.: WTA: Wimbledon ESPN/ESPN2

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700 AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700 AM

Baseball, High-A West

7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Vancouver 103.5 FM

Baseball, MLB

6 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Seattle 700 AM

All events subject to change

